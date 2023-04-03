One Piece chapter 1080 (Initial Spoilers): Garp takes the fight to Blackbeard in what's called the "best chapter ever" for his fans

One Piece chapter 1080 initial spoilers were released extremely early on Monday, April 3, 2023. While the initial spoilers, unfortunately, announce another break week for the series, they do so on the back of what is called the “best chapter ever” for Monkey D. Garp fans. While the focus is unlikely to stay on Garp for long, it’s at least an exciting look at what he’s currently up to.

One Piece chapter 1080 also seems set to feature several of the Blackbeard Pirates’ big names, considering hints by lead series leaker Redon before the initial spoiler release. While only one is confirmed via the release of initial spoilers, fans are certain that some hints are alluding to some exciting, additional cameos.

One Piece chapter 1080 set to continue Garp’s quest to rescue Koby, seeing him journey to Blackbeard’s home

One Piece chapter 1080’s initial spoilers begin by claiming that the issue takes place on Hachinosu Island. It’s not specified if this is the exclusive location of the latest issue, but that seems like the case since multiple perspectives are typically emphasized or hinted at in the initial spoilers. However, this is wholly unconfirmed one way or the other as of this article’s writing.

From there, the initial spoilers claim that “Garp appears and uses a giant attack,” most likely one based in Armament Haki. While the use of Conqueror’s Haki is certainly a possibility, Garp is currently unconfirmed to have any form of Conqueror’s Haki as of this article’s writing. As such, it’s a safe assumption that the attack utilizes Armament Haki instead.

Initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1080 then claim that Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, appears in the issue. Given his confirmed presence, it’s likely that fans will finally have an answer on his true allegiances. While many have been suspecting that he’s a member of SWORD, this is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing.

Fans are left off on some simultaneously exciting and disappointing news. For the former, the initial spoilers claim that the issue is the “best chapter ever for Garp fans.” For the latter, a series break is unfortunately allowed next week. While this is disappointing news, fans can count on the full chapter 1080 more than making up for the back-to-back break weeks.

Likewise, chapter 1081 will likely serve as more than a worthy successor to chapter 1080, given the current state of the series. Following confirmation of who isn’t on the way to Egghead Island in chapter 1080, fans can expect the following issue to revisit Egghead and reveal exactly who from the crew is approaching the island.

On a similar note, fans can expect the next few issues of the series to be incredibly revelatory. As the Egghead Island arc seemingly nears its climax, fights, discoveries, and reveals galore are likely in store for fans across the next dozen releases. While a back-to-back break week is upsetting, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will certainly make up for it soon.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

