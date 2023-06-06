One Piece Chapter 1086 (additional spoilers): First look at a Holy Knight as Dragon and Ivankov share thoughts on Sabo's tale

With the start of the One Piece Chapter 1086 spoiler process, fans have gotten an inside look at the major reveals and updates of the upcoming issue. Initial spoilers focused primarily on Gorosei’s names, as well as emphasizing the fallout from the Reverie and expanding on Cobra’s claims of Imu’s name sounding familiar.

Resultantly, fans were incredibly excited to see what the full summary spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1086 would have in store for them. However, earlier today, it was revealed that there would be no full summary spoilers from lead series leaker Redon this week, as he asserted that the chapter was worth waiting for.

While fans are unfortunately set to not receive the full summary spoilers this week as a result, there are some additional One Piece Chapter 1086 spoilers that have since been released. Although this latest information isn’t quite as exciting as fans were hoping for, it’s nevertheless welcome additional information on the upcoming issue.

One Piece Chapter 1086’s spoiler process sees additional spoilers return in place of a full summary

Additional spoilers

Per the One Piece Chapter 1086 additional spoilers, fans are excitingly set to get a look at the leader of the Holy Knights, who is from the Figarland family. Per the alleged additional spoilers, this man is known as Garling Figarland. He’s said to be a strong old man who wears sunglasses and has long pointy hair, as well as a beard which together form a crescent moon.

The additional spoilers then go on to discuss Ivankov and Dragon’s reactions to Sabo’s story, seemingly confirming that the Reverie flashback will end in this issue. Ivankov is said to share his thoughts on Imu being “immortal” due to the use of the Op-Op Fruit’s Perpetual Youth Surgery, which a former owner of the Fruit must have performed on Imu.

One Piece Chapter 1086’s alleged additional spoilers then go on to share Dragon’s reaction to the Lulusia Kingdom news. He says he can’t believe that Vegapunk made a weapon with power like that for the World Government. Apparently, it’s also said that the weapon’s use against the Lulusia Kingdom is the first time it’s ever been used.

Initial spoilers

As mentioned above, initial spoilers were previously released earlier in the week, offering a glimpse at what the issue has in store. The spoilers began by revealing the rest of the Gorosei’s names, as well as claiming that they all have the “title of a warrior God.” Per the initial spoilers, these are:

Saint Shepherd Ju Peter, Divine Warrior of Agriculture

Saint Ethanbaron V. Nasujuro, Divine Warrior of Finance

Saint Topman Valkyrie, Divine Warrior of Legal Affairs

Saint Marcus Mars, Divine Warrior of the Environment

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, Divine Warrior of Scientific Defense

The initial spoilers then discuss that among the 20 founders of the World Government, there was a Saint Imu of the Nerona family. This explains why Cobra Nefertari claimed that the name Imu sounded familiar in the context of the 20 founders in previous issues. Combined with Ivankov’s comments, this would suggest that the two Imus are one and the same.

One Piece Chapter 1086’s initial spoilers then end by claiming that Saint Donquixote Mjosgard has been sentenced to death by the Holy Knights, likely for his actions against Saint Charlos. The issue then allegedly ends with the reveal of the aforementioned leader of the Holy Knights, Garling Figarland, being revealed.

