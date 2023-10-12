One Piece chapter 1095 proves Luffy didn't lose to Kizaru (even if he didn't win)

One Piece chapter 1095 starts with Saint Jaygarica Saturn in action, as the battle between Luffy and Kizaru seems to have ended in a stalemate, leaving them both motionless on the ground. However, Luffy's incapacitation stems from him pushing his Gear 5 to its absolute limit in the previous chapter.

Conversely, Kizaru seems to have gone down, primarily because he bore the brunt of Luffy's Gum-Gum White Star Gun attack. He even tells Saturn that he will not be able to move for a while. This not only confirms the power of Luffy's punch but also shows that it is effective enough to render the Admiral temporarily indisposed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1095.

One Piece chapter 1095 confirms that Luffy vs Kizaru ended in a stalemate at best

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1095 deals a massive blow to the Admiral fans who have been hyping Kizaru up for the last few chapters. These fans have been making assumptions about Kizaru, with some even stating that he is way stronger than Kaido and would effortlessly defeat Luffy.

However, in One Piece chapter 1095, the situation seems to have taken a dramatic turn, with Luffy managing to incapacitate Kizaru with one single hit. This unexpected turn of events has led to a significant drop in the Admiral's perceived strength, prompting fans to concoct theories to assert that he was, in fact, the real winner.

Expand Tweet

As per the views of these fans, Kizaru has absorbed an attack from Gear 5 Luffy with relatively minimal damage, which is indeed a noteworthy achievement. They have also asserted that the outcome of this battle remains uncertain, leaving room for Kizaru to potentially recover and conclude the fight.

Furthermore, fans have emphasized that Luffy pushed his Gear 5 to its limit in this fight, causing him to revert back to his old-man form. Thus, he is not in the best of situations and is currently at a disadvantage, seeing that Saturn looms as an even larger threat over them.

Expand Tweet

However, Luffy fans aren't standing for this slander as they believe Luffy hasn't been fighting to defeat Kizaru and his only intention was to stall the Admiral. It is an interesting theory because we saw what Luffy's first serious attack, Gum-Gum White Star Gun, did to Kizaru.

This Advanced Conqueror's Haki attack caused Kizaru to go down and be incapacitated for the foreseeable future. One Piece chapter 1095 has made it clear that Kizaru was in no shape to be the winner of the fight.

Expand Tweet

Another thing to consider is that Luffy has a mere 30 seconds of downtime before he can use the Gear 5 again, which means that he will be back up in no time, while Kizaru would need a while to recuperate from Luffy's attack.

However, it's unknown how much Kizaru's been affected by Saturn's power and how it will impact his regenerative abilities. So, for now, it's safe to assume that once Luffy goes Gear 5 again, his nemesis will be Saturn and not Kizaru.

Expand Tweet

Luffy vs Kizaru has ended in a stalemate, with no definitive winner in sight. Kizaru's unclear justice and Luffy being the Warrior of Liberation make them incompatible as rivals, so it is likely that their opponents will shift in the upcoming chapters.

The real battle will likely erupt between Luffy and Saturn, as the former saves Bonney from the clutches of Saturn. One Piece chapter 1095 has set the stage perfectly. Now it's left to be seen whether Oda will pit these two powerhouse against each other.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.