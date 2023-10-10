One Piece fans maybe in denial over Luffy's actual power (& Kizaru proves it)

Monkey D Luffy, the renowned captain of the Straw Hat Pirates in the adored manga and anime series One Piece, has continuously developed and strengthened his abilities through his thrilling adventures. Among his repertoire of formidable powers, the emergence of Advanced Conqueror's Haki stands out as a truly game-changing enhancement.
Luffy's Advanced Conqueror's Haki enables him to exert his unwavering determination over others, leading to either unconsciousness or physical harm. Recent events in the One Piece storyline have showcased the immense strength and strategic importance of this newfound ability, captivating fans who are now fascinated by the limitless potential it holds for Luffy.
One Piece: Advanced Conqueror's Haki vs. Devil Fruit Awakening
Luffy's power progression in the One Piece world has notably been influenced by his mastery of Haki, a supernatural force. Among the various types of Haki, Advanced Conqueror's Haki has emerged as a significant enhancement for Luffy. Advanced Conqueror's Haki empowers Luffy to exert his indomitable will over others, resulting in rendering them unconscious or inflicting physical harm.
This exceptional form of Haki grants Luffy a distinct advantage in combat, as he can overpower adversaries and render them incapacitated through sheer force of determination. The adaptability of Advanced Conqueror's Haki is exemplified by its influence over formidable opponents like Kaido, the formidable Yonko. This power-up showcases Luffy's exceptional prowess in challenging and triumphing against mighty foes.
Such immense power raises the question of how much further Luffy can push the boundaries of his Advanced Conqueror's Haki and whether he can tap into even greater levels of strength and dominance.
One Piece: The limitations of Devil Fruit Awakening
In One Piece, Devil Fruit Awakening is another power-up that grants users enhanced control and manipulation over their respective Devil Fruit abilities. However, despite its advantages, Devil Fruit Awakening has limitations. This is evident in Luffy's encounters with Kizaru, one of the three Admirals in the Marine forces.
Despite using Gear 5 attacks, Luffy finds that Kizaru not only withstands his assaults but also inflicts damage upon him. This demonstrates that Luffy's Devil Fruit Awakening falls short when facing formidable opponents.
A significant devil fruit power-up of Luffy is Gear 5 Awakening. This transformation grants Luffy enhanced strength, speed, and the ability to unleash devastating attacks.
However, when facing opponents like Kizaru, it becomes evident that Gear 5 falls short in comparison to Luffy's Advanced Conqueror's Haki. The recent encounters with Kizaru highlight the superiority of Luffy's Advanced Conqueror's Haki in terms of effectiveness and strategic value during combat.
Final thoughts
The recent developments in the One Piece storyline have unveiled the true extent of Luffy's power. This has led to a realization that some fans may be denying his actual capabilities, despite witnessing his exciting transformations and power-ups. It is evident that Luffy's Advanced Conqueror's Haki possesses a distinct advantage over his Devil Fruit Awakening and Gear 5 power-ups.
The strategic value of Advanced Conqueror's Haki in combat shines through when considering its ability to empower individuals and render opponents incapacitated. However, it's important to note that Luffy's encounters with Kizaru have shed light on the limitations of his power, reminding fans that even the protagonist has vulnerabilities.
As the One Piece story continues to unravel, it is becoming increasingly intriguing to witness Luffy's power evolve and observe how fans react as more revelations about his true potential emerge.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.