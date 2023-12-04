One Piece chapter 1101: Major spoilers to expect

With the Bartholomew Kuma flashback now seemingly in its final stages given recent developments, fans are incredibly excited for the release of One Piece chapter 1101. Likewise, the setup of a potential meeting between Kuma and Monkey D. Luffy, thanks to the former’s sudden arrival at Foosha Village, has fans giddy with excitement.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1101 are unavailable at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series’ spoiler process, it’s nevertheless frustrating for fans who want early info on the issue. Thankfully, spoilers should start coming out in the next few days thanks to the series not taking a break week.

Likewise, there are a few likely aspects of One Piece chapter 1101 which fans can count on happening, even without the assistance of verifiable leaked information from Redon and others. Unfortunately, one major prediction for the coming issue will see fans not quite get their way in terms of the aforementioned meeting between Kuma and Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1101 likely to see Kuma observe, but not fully interact with Luffy at Foosha Village

Major spoilers to expect

Given the final moments of the previous installment, One Piece chapter 1101 will likely see Kuma fully receive his latest orders from the World Government. However, fans are likely to see him defy these orders for the time being, either by doing so outright or by inventively avoiding the responsibility that befalls him as a Shichibukai.

This will then set up his landfall on Foosha Village, which should also reveal exactly why he’s there. Prior to the release of the series’ aforementioned leaks and spoilers, the most likely answer as to why he’s there is that he somehow heard of Luffy eating the Gum-Gum Fruit. This could either be revealed as information he got from Shanks, Monkey D. Dragon, or a simple rumor he heard.

In any case, One Piece chapter 1101 will likely see Kuma wander the island and look for Luffy, eventually finding him and recognizing his powers to be that of Nika. With Nika being such an integral part of his backstory so far, it seems to be the most logical route for their “chance meeting” to take. This would also help in giving a further explanation as to why Kuma saved Luffy and his crew during the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

However, once confirming that Luffy’s Devil Fruit powers are indeed that of the Nika Fruit, Kuma will likely leave to take care of whatever Shichibukai errand the World Government asked him to do. This should set up a transition into the final stages of Kuma’s surgeries, and likewise, his life since the completion of his surgeries will mark the erasure of his memory.

Here, One Piece chapter 1101 will likely shift focus to Jewelry Bonney, who will forcibly reunite with her father Kuma by attending his final surgery and likewise his final moments of life. This should also explain the words Bonney heard in her head when lunging at Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in the present on Egghead Island. Similarly, the issue will likely end in a way which sets up a return to these contemporary events in the following release.

