One Piece cosplayer turns Crocodile female with a spellbinding makeover

As is a near-weekly tradition at this point, yet another cosplay has taken over the One Piece fandom, dominating social media discussions online for fans of the series. This latest cosplay was posted to the series’ unofficial subreddit by user u/Aggravating_Sell7433 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

u/Aggravating_Sell7433’s cosplay is of a genderbent Crocodile, turning the fan-favorite character into a female version of themselves. u/Aggravating_Sell7433’s cosplay is proving incredibly popular with One Piece fans, likely due to both how popular Crocodile is as a character and the exceptional quality of their cosplay.

Genderbent Crocodile cosplay has One Piece fans over the moon on Reddit

Fan reaction

u/Aggravating_Sell7433’s Crocodile cosplay was, as mentioned above, first posted to the unofficial One Piece subreddit on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Her cosplay seems to be based on Crocodile’s appearance during the Alabasta arc, rather than his later reappearances in the Impel Down arc and beyond.

The background used for the cosplay’s photos are also reminiscent of Alabasta, using various hues of orange, red, and yellow. With Alabasta being a desert country, this further supports the idea that this cosplay is meant to be a take on the Alabasta arc version of Crocodile.

u/Aggravating_Sell7433 also takes some creative liberties with the cosplay, such as the gold ascot and using shorts for the cosplay rather than pants.

Another intriguing addition is a gold chain belt across her stomach, which was not a part of Crocodile’s original character design in One Piece. In terms of what’s accurate to the original character design, u/Aggravating_Sell7433 absolutely nails Crocodile’s facial stitches, his golden hook, and the way in which he lets cigars hang out of his mouth.

Hilariously, many fans are taking to the comments to reference the infamous Croco-Mom theory, calling Luffy “lucky” to have Crocodile as his “mom” given u/Aggravating_Sell7433’s cosplay. Fans are also excited to see a Crocodile cosplay, especially a genderbent one, given how typically unpopular a character he is in the series’ cosplay scene.

Based on u/Aggravating_Sell7433’s post history on their Reddit profile, this also seems to be not just their first One Piece cosplay, but their first cosplay in general. This only makes their outing even more impressive, with their first attempt boasting the quality seen from seasoned cosplayers.

Fans are also being incredibly supportive of cosplay, whether enthusiastically so or simply by sharing choice words such as “awesome” and “nice job.” Fans are also, as mentioned above, making plenty of references to the Croco-Mom theory, such as calling her “Dragon’s wifey,” referencing Luffy’s father Monkey D. Dragon.

u/Aggravating_Sell7433 also shares in the comments that they’re just at the beginning of the series, further emphasizing how exceptionally high-quality the cosplay is. For someone who has likely only just met the character, her love for both the series and Crocodile himself is apparent and obvious in the exceptional quality of her cosplay.

