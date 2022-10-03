One Piece creator admits Sanji will never be ‘cool’ again

The One Piece fandom has always been known for its constant war amongst fans of certain characters. Most members of the community want everyone to acknowledge that their favorite is the best.

Sadly, after the events of episode 1035, the words of the creator about Sanji came to mind. Continue reading to learn more about what the creator said and why the fandom remembered it.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga series.

According to One Piece’s creator, Sanji's 'cool' moments are behind him

Chopper freeing himself from Queen's hold (Image via Toei Animation)

During One Piece episode 1035, Chopper had a moment in which he was being strangled by Queen. The android pirate commented on how even people with Armored Haki were incapable of surviving being crushed by his reinforced neck. Despite this, and the fact that he had been gravely injured before, Chopper managed to break out of Queen’s hold.

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has been helping and giving directions about the plot of the anime. This meant that he had to approve the scene of Chopper getting out of Queen’s hold before it was released.

Some of the comments about Sanji found on Twitter (Image via Toei Animation)

Members of the community, Sanji antis in particular, took this as a sign of Chopper being considered more powerful than the Straw Hat cook. Later in the series, fans will see Sanji face the android pirate. During the fight, Queen uses a similar attack, holding Sanji with his neck and body. Tragically, the blonde man was not capable of getting out of the hold.

Sanji antis took the chance to remind fans of the cook about an interview given at Crunchyroll Expo 2020. In said interview, the voice actor for the cook revealed that Oda himself said Sanji would never be as cool again. The voice actor has been complaining about Sanji ever since, as Oda delivered on his promise of not giving him highlights anymore.

Will Sanji ever get the respect he deserves? (Image via Toei Animation)

As of now, it is unclear if Oda still holds this belief, as many years have gone by since he revealed his feelings about Sanji. Nonetheless, Sanji antis keep using this as a constant reminder to fans of the blonde fighter that other characters are favored by the creator.

Nonetheless, as of now, it seems like Oda is still trying to diminish Sanji’s accomplishments by making other characters look better. Chopper vs Queen is just one example of how One Piece’s creator tries to make Sanji look worse.

Final thoughts

Despite everything, Sanji is still an iconic character (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being one of the most beloved One Piece characters, as well as one of the most iconic, Sanji does not appear to receive the same amount of respect as others. Oda’s words are still resonating inside Sanji stans' heads, who keep wondering what the cook could have done to make his creator dislike him so much.

Tragically, the fandom will continue to use this argument to prove how much worse the blonde man is when compared to other individuals. We can only hope that Oda will come out in the future to change the perception the One Piece fandom has of Sanji.

