One Piece: Does Garp have any Devil Fruit powers? Explained

One Piece's chapter 1080 saw the iconic Marine Vice Admiral, Monkey D. Garp, make a spectacular return, displaying his immense power on Hachinosu Island as he declared his intent to save Koby from Blackbeard's clutches. As a significant figure in the series, Garp is the father of Monkey D. Dragon, the adoptive grandfather of the late Ace, and the grandfather of Luffy.

His feats in the old period of piracy, including grand battles with the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, have earned him immense notoriety and admiration. Fans of the series are left wondering about the source of his monstrous power. Is it purely Haki, or does he possess a secret Devil Fruit capability?

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime One Piece and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Monkey D. Garp: The Enigmatic Powerhouse of One Piece

Monkey D. Garp's monstrous physical strength

In the series, Garp's fighting style primarily revolves around his immense physical strength and his mastery of Haki. His prowess was evident in his battles against the pirate king Gol D. Roger, with whom he fought on equal footing several times. Their mutual respect and cooperation during the God Valley incident cemented Garp's character as an undoubted force, earning him the title of Marine Hero.

The Marine Hero is a force of nature like Big Mom he could destroy mountains with his punches which naturally earned him the epithet The Fist. Garp's single punch was enough to defeat the mighty pirate Don Chinjao, known for his continent-splitting headbutt.

Even Whitebeard who was considered the world's strongest respected the strength of Garp. Such feats display that Garp was known for his physical strength and not for some devil fruit abilities.

The enigma of Garp's Haki

In One Piece, it is shown that Garp has an undeniable mastery of Haki, just like Silvers Rayleigh. The exact level of his Haki control is still a mystery to the fans, but his battles against Pirates like Xebec, Roger, and Whitebeard hint at his tremendous Haki prowess.

It is also important to remember that Garp also has the mysterious initial D in his name, so it is highly likely that he also possesses a powerful and unique Haki ability, much like other One Piece characters such as Luffy, Shanks, and Mihawk.

His training of Koby and Helmeppo, transforming them into skilled Marine officers, further showcases his Haki mastery. This also shows that officers who don't possess the Devil Fruit are best suited to work under Garp.

The possibility of a Devil Fruit power

One interesting aspect of Garp's strength is the implicit reality of his Devil Fruit capability. While Garp's fighting style primarily revolves around his Haki and monstrous strength, it is also important to note that he has never been seen swimming in the ocean or restrained with Sea Stone binds, which raises a lot of questions about his abilities.

Some fans also presume that he might possess a unique Devil Fruit power, conceivably related to immense strength, akin to a Strength-Strength Fruit. Still, concrete substantiation regarding this proposition remains a mystery.

