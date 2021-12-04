One Piece episode 1002: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers and more

One Piece fans are thrilled as they inch closer towards the release of episode 1002. The upcoming episode will focus less on Luffy and Zoro compared to Nami, as she will develop a new rivalry.

According to sources, the upcoming episode 1002 of One Piece will be released on December 5, 2021, and 4 for some regions.

When and where to catch One Piece episode 1002?

The latest episodes of One Piece will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. And fans who don't have access to those two services can stream it on Funimation or Animelab.

The release time for various regions is as follows:

9.30 AM Japan Standard Time

6.00 AM Indian Standard Time

6.30 PM Central Standard Time (December 4, 2021)

4.30 PM Pacific Standard Time (December 4, 2021)

One Piece episode 1001 recap

In episode 1001 of One Piece, we saw X Drake talking about Hawkins’ loyalty towards Kaido. But he wondered if Hawkins was put in that situation because he was tricked by Apoo. X Drank was aware of Captain Kid, Apoo and Hawkins’ alliance, but Apoo betrayed the rest of them.

The King summoned all members of Tobi Roppo and called X Drake as well. He informed everyone about the change in scenario and brought up the topic of the Annual Fire Festival and how Akazaya invaded Onigashima.

Who’s Who met X Drake to remind him of the opportunity they spoke about initially, but X Drake refused to accompany him since he didn't want to get involved in the rivalry between Who’s Who and Queen.

One Piece @OnePieceAnime Luffy and X. Drake’s combo attack!



[via episode 1001] Luffy and X. Drake’s combo attack![via episode 1001] https://t.co/r2wAbFZKko

One Piece episode 1002 spoilers

In the upcoming episode of One Piece, Nami and Usopp will team up and take on Ulti together. We might also see Luffy join hands with X Drake since he already helped Luffy bring down Goku. In the upcoming episode, fans will definitely get to see more of X Drake. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates react to Luffy befriending X Drake.

Also Read Article Continues below

One Piece fans await the upcoming episode to confirm the aforementioned information.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia