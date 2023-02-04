One Piece Episode 1050: The Snakeman form changes everything about Luffy vs. Kaido

Fans can’t wait for the release of One Piece Episode 1050 after the closing moments of Episode 1049. They hope Luffy and Yamato will continue their assault on Kaido.

Fans are hoping to get even more footage of Snakeman’s return in the anime, with the closing scenes of the previous installment heavily featuring the form in stunning animation.

While there are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece Episode 1050 as of this article’s writing, fans can count on the Snakeman form to return at some point, if not in the next episode. Regardless of exactly when it returns, it’s clear that the form will completely change how the Luffy versus Kaido fight looks.

Follow along as this article explains how Luffy’s Snakeman form will change everything about his fight with Kaido in One Piece Episode 1050 and beyond.

One Piece Episode 1050’s return of the Snakeman form gives Luffy a fighting chance at getting Kaido on the ropes

How the Snakeman form changes everything

Whether or not Luffy continues to fight Snakeman in One Piece Episode 1050, the effectiveness of the Snakeman form versus Kaido in Episode 1049’s final moments remains. While Luffy obviously had help from Yamato when launching his attack on Kaido, it’s impossible to argue that the Jet Culverin attack from Luffy had no effect on Wano’s tyrant.

At a minimum, the Snakeman form gives Luffy a way to synthetically overpower Kaido’s incredibly thick skin, especially when combining the form with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. By using the Jet Culverin and other similar techniques of the form to build his power almost endlessly, Luffy can deliver quick-moving and hard-hitting strikes on Kaido.

One could argue that Kaido can simply dodge the attacks. However, the Snakeman form moves so fast that it will undoubtedly drain Kaido’s stamina greatly. Likewise, as he continues to dodge, the chance of a slipup, which could result in an unexpected clean hit landing on Kaido, increases.

Hence, Kaido can only keep up his dodging Luffy’s attacks for so long, whether he begins to falter in One Piece Episode 1050 or beyond. Once this begins happening, it’s essentially over for Kaido, especially if Luffy is still in the Snakeman form and in fighting condition. Snakeman has the potential to do more damage in a quicker time period than any other form of Luffy’s.

This is mainly thanks to the use of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, which allows Luffy to launch incredibly deadly attacks at Kaido in rapid succession. While Bounceman’s moves are based on hard-hitting moves that come infrequently and take some setup, Snakeman’s are all about continuous blows that keep opponents on a defensive edge.

This is the perfect approach for Luffy’s fight versus Kaido, with the Yonko having previously shown himself capable of knocking the Straw Hat out in one blow. While Luffy has trained heavily since then, it’s likely that Kaido wasn’t showing his full power when they first met at the beginning of the Wano arc.

Thus, Snakeman gives Luffy the perfect balance between offense and defense against what is undoubtedly his most difficult opponent yet.

