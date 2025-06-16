One Piece episode 1133 turns William Defoe into a Marine with a meme reference

In One Piece episode 1133, tensions rise as Bartholomew Kuma stops a coup in Sorbet Kingdom by single-handedly sinking the Marine fleet escorting Bekori. The episode then focuses on Kuma's sad journey in search of a cure for his daughter, Bonney. During this time, he reconnects with Dragon and visits Vegapunk, where he makes the biggest decision of his life to become a Pacifista to save her.

But the real excitement of the episode comes from a funny little easter egg; while Kuma is attacking the Marines, one officer is designed to resemble Willem Dafoe's "looking up" meme from the movie At Eternity's Gate. Fans couldn't believe it, and some remarked that Willem Dafoe had officially become a Marine.

This playful reference transforms a dramatic and tense moment into a delightful meme, cleverly combining an intense dramatic beat with a fun viral moment.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the latest One Piece episode.

How fans reacted to One Piece episode 1133's reference to the William Defoe meme, explored

One Piece fans instantly recognized the surprising but distinct reference to the Willem Dafoe meme in episode 1133, and the internet was flooded with a wave of overwhelmed reactions, laughter, and respect. The episode captured the grim weight of the story through Kuma's intense fight with the Marines.

Numerous fans believed that Toei Animation put the meme in deliberately. The look, camera positioning, and timing seemed too calculated to be an accident. Folks speculated that the animator behind the sequence must have known about internet culture, and especially viral Western memes, and chose to leave a savvy visual signature for perceptive viewers.

"The animators had so much of a blast animating this they made time to insert a meme in there," a fan mentioned.

"The animation of Kuma’s fight against the navy was pretty damn good, but this moment stole the show," someone described.

A fan exclaimed, "his definitely seems to be what the animator was referencing."

It was a moment of lighthearted cultural crossover, a moment where anime subtly recognized humor's universality and online fashion. The meme reference not only clicked with fans across diverse backgrounds but also prompted good-natured debates regarding whether inclusions like these enrich the viewing experience or take away from it.

The animation quality of the battle scene between Kuma and the Marines was already being hailed as intense and fluidly executed, but the meme reference captured the limelight. Some viewers thought it enhanced the production, and they speculated that the animators were enjoying themselves so much during the scene that they went the extra step to get in a viral joke.

"I can’t believe they just added this for no reason lmao," a fan commented.

"Lol, I did not expect them to reference that here. That's hilarious," someone described.

It seemed to make the sequence even better, providing viewers with a brief moment of comic relief in an otherwise heavy emotional arc. Others voiced how surprising the moment was, but appreciated it as really funny, pointing out how it bridged cultural divides without any translation or context being required.

The reaction was not just an outright laugh, it was also an indication of respect for how Toei controlled the mix of drama and humor. Placing something as seemingly minor as a reference to a meme demonstrated true understanding of the audience and the meme-conscious contemporary world they inhabit.

Rather than a feeling out of place, the Dafoe meme moment was a good easter egg, and it didn't break immersion. If anything, it amplified the community's appreciation for the episode.

Final thoughts

Kuma as seen in One Piece episode 1133 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1133 presented a heartfelt story in Kuma's battle to save Bonney, ending with him choosing to be a Pacifista. But what surprised fans the most was a goofy easter egg featuring a Marine in the style of Willem Dafoe's "looking up" meme, which generated quite the reaction from the fandom with countless retweets, laughs, and general excitement that exploded with shares.

Fans praised Toei's talent in mixing serious stories with modern humor, relishing how the meme added humor to the episode without compromising the seriousness of the tone.

