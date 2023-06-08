One Piece fans take a sly dig at Naruto as Eiichiro Oda's manga enters 1-month break

One Piece fans recently flooded social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to show their support to Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series. As per his announcement, the manga series will enter a one-month hiatus since the author is scheduled to undergo eye surgery to mitigate the problems caused by his Astigmatism.

While showing their support, the fanbase also took a dig at the Naruto franchise when the topic of hiatus came up. The latter had taken quite a number of breaks when the manga chapters were being released. This can be seen in the Boruto series as well. Fans were quite upset when the series took a month-long break when chapters were being released on a monthly basis.

One Piece fan on Reddit subtly insults the Naruto/Boruto series

One Piece as a series rarely takes month-long breaks. In the past two decades that Oda has released chapters, there have been only a handful of 4-week breaks. In light of that, a fan on Reddit decided to ask the community a name for the 4-week break that the manga series would be taking, adding that "Void Month" was already being used and therefore would not make a good name.

In response to the pose, one name clearly stood out, and it was a take on “3D2Y” which denoted that the pirates would reunite after 2 years and not 3 days.

The name given to this hiatus was called “7D4W”. The break will extend for a period of 4 weeks and not 7 days, and the Reddit user highlighted the “W” in this name, which is often used as an abbreviation for “win‘. The name was certainly clever and the fanbase absolutely loved it.

Netizens couldn't hold themselves back from making a reference to the Naruto series. This isn't uncommon since One Piece and Naruto fans are often found engaging in petty squabbles on the internet. The void month refers to the time when the One Piece series went on a month-long break and tons of terrible theories made its rounds.

In anticipation of a similar bout, one fan named it Void Month Shippuden. Shortly after, another user replied to the aforementioned comment and named it Void Month Next Generations. Both the names are references to Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - sequels to the original Naruto series.

It seems like the One Piece fanbase took the opportunity to make reference to another fanbase that is quite popular for being vocal.

Another user named the hiatus Void Month Season 2 Part 1, which is a clear reference to Attack on Titan.

Final thoughts

Eiichiro Oda is indeed one of the greatest managakas, loved unanimously across the world. His work ethic is unparalleled, and the handful number of breaks that he has taken over a span of two decades is proof of that.

He has constantly put out top-notch content in the manga chapters, and there is no doubt that the series will return from the break with a bang. All fans are supporting the creator's decision and hope that the surgical procedure goes through without any hitches.

