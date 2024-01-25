One Piece Film: Gold is key to predicting the end of the series

One Piece's ending is one of the many theories the fandom has crafted over the years, particularly regarding the treasure that Gol D. Roger left out there for the world to see. In that regard, there have been a lot of different theories when it comes to not only the treasure but also how to reach Laugh Tale, and that is something that one of the films could help the fandom with.

One Piece Film: Gold was a movie that came out back in 2016, and while there are no signs that are connected to the series canon, it can serve as a reference for a lot of things involving Laugh Tale. There is a new theory involving this movie, and while it can be a bit far-fetched, it could also be more related to the main storyline than people may think.

How One Piece Film: Gold could have clues about the series' conclusion

This theory compares several elements of this One Piece film to signs of what Laugh Tale could be and the role Luffy is going to have when fighting Imu, the leader of the World Government.

The theory begins by explaining the similarities between the cities of gold and the element of the "evil eye," which has always been present across the series, especially when it comes to Imu since that and the character's odd shape are everything that has been revealed as of this writing.

The main villain of the film, Tesoro, is someone who despises joy of any kind, and that is something that goes against Luffy's character, who is the Joyboy himself, as has been revealed in recent arcs of the series.

Gran Tesoro, the antagonist's ship, is strongly connected to Enel and Skypiea, especially because both characters have an element of "gold" involved in their respective storylines, and the latter is poised to make a comeback eventually.

There is also the possibility that the tree in Gran Tesoro could be a "Treasure Tree Adam," which has been hyped since Franky joined the Straw Hats back in the Enies Lobby arc. Also, there is the possibility of Tesoro serving as a stand-in for the evils of the World Government, although, as with most One Piece theories, this is only mere speculation and could potentially be very wrong.

The potential ending of the series

Most fans of the series are not only concerned about what the One Piece is but also about the several mysteries and plot points that author Eiichiro Oda has crafted over the years. In fact, there are so many different areas to cover that it makes sense that the series has lasted so long and is bound to last even further, all things considered.

Some of the most prominent elements that need to be covered are the Void Century, the true motivations of the World Government, the identity of Imu, Shanks' reasoning for his actions and connection with the Gorosei, and the definitive showdown with the Blackbeard Pirates.

All of this without mentioning other plot points such as Luffy's rematch with Akainu to avenge Ace's death, Zoro becoming the best swordsman in the world, and even the existence of the All Blue.

It will be interesting to see how Oda manages to cover all these and many more elements satisfactorily, as they will undoubtedly need to be addressed in the One Piece ending. There are so many plot points to cover that it is not a surprise that the author himself cannot give a proper estimate of when the story is going to end.

Final thoughts

One Piece Film: Gold could have some hints and similarities to what the ending could be, although it is worth pointing out that this is only speculation. Furthermore, the film itself is not canon, so this theory has to be taken with a pinch of salt.