One Piece reference in the new Ninja Turtles series strikes a chord with fans

The new Ninja Turtles series gave a One Piece reference in one of its episodes, and the fandom has been all over the moon about it. Although the reference wasn't that proper, it still caught the attention of the fandom, which was thrilled to see Eiichiro's Oda series mentioned in an American cartoon series.

The reference was how one of the characters grieved that he wouldn't be able to finish One Piece after their deaths became inevitable. Although there wasn't much hype from the American series' fandom, the Japanese anime fandom was all over the moon from the Japanese anime series' fandom, as they loved how one of the best anime series was recognized internationally.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

What is the One Piece reference in the new Ninja Turtles series?

The new Ninja Turtles series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is an American cartoon series based on the popular comic series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The series started airing on August 9, 2024, and released the first 12 episodes of its first season on its opening day.

In one of the episodes, a group of characters attempts to defuse a bomb. Despite the bat character cutting wires, the countdown didn't stop, thus adding to the tension of the characters present there. Eventually, the bat character gave up and grieved how there was so much he still wanted to do, and lamented that he wouldn't be able to finish One Piece.

As most fans already know, One Piece is a Japanese animated series animated by Toei Animation that has a worldwide fandom. The series is known for its lengthy number of episodes and ambiguous climax date, due to which the character from the American animated series lamented after witnessing his death before him.

Reactions from the fandom

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The fandom appreciated the magnum opus of Eiichiro Oda mentioned in another country's media, declaring the insane popularity of the series. Moreover, one fan considered the series an addition and claimed that everyone would be sad upon its climax.

This led to the fandom imagining scenarios similar to those of the bat character, where they would regret not witnessing the end of the series. One fan even claimed that he would prefer haunting the author to dying because, this way, they would at least know how the series ends.

"One piece popularity is on crazy level rn," a fan said.

"One Piece is like a dr*g, everyone is going to suffer when it ends," another fan said.

"Me after being held hostage by terr*rists," another one said.

"No sh*t, I dont wanna die before One Piece finishes, I'll haunt Oda's house and then see it to the end if I have to," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

Earlier this month, My Hero Academia ended, and Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end in a matter of five chapters. Moreover, Eiichiro Oda's manga series is entering its final arc, meaning that things could finally be reaching an end. Yes, the fandom will indeed be sad upon the end of their favorite series one day, but just like all good pieces of fiction, Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus must also conclude.

