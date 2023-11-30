One Piece theory reveals how the Egghead Incident will end in a shocking mutiny against the World Government

The One Piece manga is currently in the middle of the Egghead Island arc, a storyline that has sparked fervent speculation among fans. Recently, X (formerly Twitter) user @3SkullJoe proposed the intriguing "Egghead Incident" theory, exploring the potential revelations and consequences within the narrative.

This theory delves into the Ohara scholars' discoveries, connecting ancient weapons, the 'Will of D,' and the World Government's darkest secrets. With the possibility of a Navy coup and characters like Kizaru playing unexpected roles, the Egghead Island arc promises to be a pivotal and lore-rich chapter in Eiichiro Oda's epic tale.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Marines might break away from the World Government

In the expansive world of One Piece, fans eagerly anticipate major plot developments, and a theory has emerged surrounding what enthusiasts are calling the Egghead Incident. This theory was proposed by X user @3SkullJoe, who weaves together various story elements to speculate on the "incident" of the Egghead Island arc that has been hinted at in the manga.

The theory revolves around the long-awaited revelation of critical information discovered by the scholars of Ohara. As seen in the Ohara flashback, the ancient weapons, particularly the third and final one named Uranus, ended up being a source of fear for the World Government.

However, the theory posits that the scholars also uncovered the name of the Ancient Kingdom, a revelation that would prove catastrophic for the World Government if brought to light.

Punk Records, introduced as a central focus, is theorized to connect to the minds of people worldwide. This connection would allow for the simultaneous broadcast of Ohara's findings, countering the Great Cleansing orchestrated by the World Government.

Sabo, Vivi, and Morgans play a pivotal role in this scenario, with Sabo seeking out Vivi and Luffy, and Vivi potentially addressing the world with a profound statement, reading a letter from Nefertari D. Lili that holds the essence of the 'Will of D.'

The theory suggests that this revelation would not only expose the 'Will of D' but also unveil the existence of Imu and the true devil forms of the Gorosei, dealing a severe blow to the World Government.

Underlying themes of fission, represented through earthquakes and the Mother Flame weapon, introduce the concept of the 'Great Fission' within the Navy. Characters like Garp, Smoker, and Fujitora, along with increasing frustration within the ranks, set the stage for a coup d'etat against the World Government.

The speculation extends to the notion of a mass exodus and mutiny within the Navy, spurred on by factors such as Buggy's influence and the Navy being hunted by Cross Guild. Many fans have also been expecting Kizaru's face turn in this arc, which might end up in the latter allowing and helping Vegapunk to escape from the world government.

In a dramatic turn, Vegapunk, the brilliant scientist, is theorized to play a crucial role by activating a trump card reminiscent of "Order 66" from Star Wars, taking control of the Pacifista and solidifying the Navy's rebellion.

Final Thoughts

The Egghead Incident theory in One Piece presents a captivating narrative that could reshape the world created by Eiichiro Oda. With nuanced connections between the ancient weapons, the Will of D, and the potential revelation of Imu and the Gorosei's true forms, the theory gains credibility.

The underlying theme of the Great Fission within the Navy, coupled with characters like Kizaru possibly turning against the World Government, adds layers to the speculation. As fans anticipate Kizaru's face turn and the unfolding of Vegapunk's trump card, the theory hints at a pivotal and lore-rich moment in the series, making the Egghead Island arc a potential game-changer among the numerous arcs of One Piece.

