One Piece: Why Eiichiro Oda is taking a month-long hiatus, explained

Recently, the One Piece fanbase was informed about the manga author, Eiichiro Oda, taking a month-long break from his work. Given his past, Oda is someone who works relentlessly and rarely takes breaks. When he announced the break, this raised a few eyebrows, and most fans were worried that his health was deteriorating.

While the month-long hiatus is related to his health, it isn’t something fans need to be incredibly worried about. So why is Eiichiro Oda taking a break? Eiichiro Oda is taking a break because he will be undergoing surgery to mitigate the issues caused by Astigmatism. He took to Twitter and uploaded a message, asking his fans to be patient with him and that he would be back soon.

The One Piece fanbase was incredibly supportive, especially after realizing the physical stress that people in the manga industry face on a regular basis. It was overworking that led to the unfortunate demise of Kentaro Miura, the author of Berserk.

One Piece: Date of return as well as release details of chapter 1087

One Piece’s month-long hiatus commenced on June 12, 2023, after the release of chapter 1086. The break will last for four weeks, and the series will continue releasing chapters from July 10, 2023, onwards.

The community is happy to have the confirmed release date of chapter 1087. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be released on July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. The latest chapters will be available on Viz for free. However, it is noteworthy to mention that only the last three chapters are available to read at any given time.

Therefore, fans will have to avail themselves of the platform’s paid services if they wish to access some of the older chapters. Additionally, the chapters will also be available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus app.

All the chapters in this application are available to read for free. However, readers can access the chapters only once. If they wish to revisit the chapters, they will have to pay for a subscription to do so.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, July 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Monday, July 17, 2023

What to expect in One Piece chapter 1087

Given that the Reverie flashback has finally come to an end, the upcoming chapter could take one of two routes. The manga can bring readers back to Egghead Island. The context for the Egghead Incident has been provided, and therefore, the manga could focus on this and conclude this event.

Another point of interest would be Hachinosu Island. At the time of writing, this island is the battleground for the conflict taking place between the fearsome Blackbeard Pirates and SWORD. The continuation of the fight taking place between Garp and Kuzan could be something that the manga might focus on.

