Which One Piece character are you, based on your zodiac

One Piece Characters that correlate with the Zodiac

1) Usopp - Aquarius

Ussop (Image via One Piece Anime)

Usopp relied on his charismatic lies and personality to try to get ahead in life. However, he got his footing later in the series when he challenged Luffy to a fight.

Aquarians are advanced, self-reliant, clever, exceptional, and optimistic. He only relied on himself and his maneuvering tactics to win. Usopp still lost, but it was an emotional and impressive battle.

2) Zoro- Scorpio

Zoro (Image via One Piece Anime)

Zoro is a lone warrior who is incredibly fierce in battle. He encapsulates everything a Scorpio is since he's a powerful man yet utterly loyal to his friends and family.

He is yet to be crossed in terms of devotion and bravery, as he'll charge headfirst into any battle and come out on top with just a scratch. Zoro isn't too hard on others, and his personality shines through in the best of ways.

3) Nami - Libra

Nami (Image via One Piece Anime)

Nami is all about personality and appearances, which some Libras may relate to. She tries to keep up a clean image in a sea of lawlessness and is upset when the bounty on the Crew goes up a significant amount.

However, she is also cautious and loves being around people to a certain extent. Though she may seem greedy, she truly wants to help her friends succeed in life.

4) Franky - Gemini

Franky (Image via One Piece Anime)

Franky is a highly extroverted man who is capable of all-out impulsively creating strange objects. There's never a dull moment when he's around, something Gemini may relate to with their impulsivity and flexibility, though some may find his eccentric nature quite grating.

The party's life, he loves any topic that revolves around him or his muscular physique. His self-confidence is greatly exaggerated, but he is clever.

5) Tony Tony Chopper - Virgo

Tony Tony is a good medic (Image via One Piece Anime)

Chopper is an accommodating and kind doctor in the Straw Hat Crew. As a doctor, he frequently heals the crew daily and doesn't mind in the slightest. Virgos are very natural, kind, and sympathetic. Chopper's caring nature can be felt throughout the entire series as his personality shines through even in the darkest of times.

6) Law - Capricorn

Law (Image via One Piece Anime)

Law, like other Capricorns, is a very ambitious man whose goals center around achieving a single, tiring reward for destroying the world. Even after he abandoned his old life, his fire still burned in something intangible that spoke of chaos.

He lies in wait and strikes at the appropriate opportunity as he seeks to achieve his new goals in a more casual setting.

7) Charlotte Cracker - Pisces

Charlotte hates those who aren’t blood-related (Image via One Piece Anime)

Cracker Charlotte is a man who sincerely loves his family and is, subsequently, a blood supremacist. He embodies the negative traits of a male Pisces in some aspects.

He resent his stepfather for not sharing his bloodline, but he also hates him for revealing his plans to Luffy D Monkey. His grudges run deep, and he may never forgive anyone.

8) Brook - Aries

Brook is very creative (Image via One Piece Anime)

Brook is a very kind skeleton who loves music so much that he incorporates it into his fighting style. His creativity is shown through this as well as his singing abilities.

His empathy shined through several times as his personality never changed after his untimely and sorrowful demise.

9) Chaka - Taurus

Chaka the Jackal (Image via One Piece Anime)

Chaka, one of the Head Guards of the Arabaster Kingdom, is a loyal man, like all Tauruses. His fellow guard, Pell, can count on him to be Captain in his absence. Though he can be stuck in his old ways, he means no harm to those who are ordinary citizens.

Incredibly loyal, Chaka will defend the royal family with his life. His steadfast will to protect them might be the end of him, yet he won't mind.

10) Gyro - Cancer

Gyro was a captain of his crew (Image via One Piece Anime)

Captain of the Gyro Pirates, Gyro doesn't seem like a cancer until one looks deeper into his layers. He cares greatly for his crew and will do anything to protect them.

However, his stubbornness almost cost him his life when he fought a fish-man. He thought he could defeat the humanoid fish until he was defeated.

11) Boo - Leo

Boo is a natural-born leader in One Piece, as his status as a Vice Leader of the Happo Navy. His joy derives from bloody battles and maintaining the order of the world. Leos are natural born leaders with wit, and Boo is the same.

Boo is incredibly adept at executing orders and upholding justice, though his methods can be interpreted as overly cruel and vile.

12) Chinjao - Sagittarius

Chinjao is a wise and discerning old man. He can easily see through Luffy's disguise at the Colosseum and can discern others' attacks to a certain point, no matter the angle they strike.

But he's incredibly vengeful as Luffy's grandfather disfigured his head. He sought to take his revenge on him. Chinjao tends to hold grudges even against the descendants of his enemies.

