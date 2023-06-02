One Punch Man 185 reveals Genos' never seen before form

One Punch Man chapter 185 has been released and it featured a ton of elements that readers thoroughly enjoyed. As expected, Yusuke Murata’s art has been consistent as he continues to put out top-tier content. The manga chapter did a good job of splitting its focus on numerous characters. We saw that Phoenix Man made an appearance once again, except this time, he was being questioned by Child Emperor.

Flashy Flash also seemed to be questioning the monsters with regards to the whereabouts of Manako. However, the main focus of this chapter was Genos. Based on what has been covered in the manga, it is safe to say that the S-class Cyborg will continue being the center of attention in the upcoming chapter as well.

A horde of monsters named the “Forest Folk” had taken over Y-city and chaos ensued. Most A-class and B-class heroes attempted to neutralize the situation, however, Genos had to take over the situation and did a brilliant job, now that he has a new form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the webcomic chapters.

One Punch Man: Genos’ new form proves to be effective against incredibly strong demons

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM Genos’ first appearance in One Punch Man vs his latest. Genos’ first appearance in One Punch Man vs his latest. https://t.co/PKFiCuUilD

Genos, being the S-class hero that he is, proved his worth once again. The entirety of Y-city was under attack when the Forest King and its army of Forest Folk took over. This time, it looked like Genos had received another upgrade from Dr. Kuseno. Based on the webcomic chapters, this new form was called 'Lightning Core.'

However, the name could change in the manga when it is revealed. In chapter 184 of One Punch Man, we had seen Dr. Kuseno work on Genos and ask his opinions on the upcoming organization named Neo Heroes. It was clear that Genos is in a very confused state at the moment. However, his new parts allowed him to clear an entire area filled with Forest Folk.

This says a lot since Tank Top Master and his proteges were barely able to hold the monsters back with their strength. Later on, we saw Genos preparing to launch an attack and being happy with the new upgrades he had received. The scene cut to Genos asking Saitama to have a sparring session with him, while they were relaxing in the Caped Baldy’s house. This was a clear indication that Genos managed to kill a Dragon threat-level monster in just one shot.

urameshi @Sir_Lawliet Best Short Fights in Anime Part 1

Genos Vs Deep Sea King Best Short Fights in Anime Part 1 Genos Vs Deep Sea King https://t.co/ArC9S4k6mp

The implication of this is of great importance in order to truly understand just how strong Genos has become. Any monster in the One Punch Man series can be gauged based on their abilities and categorized into one of the 5 threat levels:

Wolf threat-level: The least dangerous set of monsters. Poses a threat to an unknown degree

Tiger threat-level: Assigned to monsters that threaten a large group of people

Demon threat-level: Assigned to monsters that threaten the existence of an entire city

Dragon threat-level: Assigned to monsters that threaten the existence of multiple cities

God threat-level: Assigned to monsters that threaten the very existence of humanity as a whole

Previously in One Punch Man, we saw Genos struggle against a demon threat-level monster, Deep Sea King. The S-class hero has come a long way since then. For any hero to be able to beat a Dragon threat-level character means that they possess the power of an upper S-class hero. The upcoming chapter will be very important for Genos as he prepares to take a decision on whether or not he will join the Neo Heroes.

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes