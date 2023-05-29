One Punch Man finally gives Mumen Rider the strength he deserves

Mumen Rider is a character that is beloved by the entire One Punch Man fanbase. He is a character who upholds justice in a way that no other hero does. He never compromises on his ideals and has an incredible moral compass, which makes him a true hero. The public absolutely loves Mumen Rider.

He is the type of hero who would jump into a fight even if he knew that the outcome would not be in his favor. He will do anything to save the people in need. When he was introduced in the One Punch Man anime and manga, he didn’t really have the same power levels that most heroes did. He had incredible cardiovascular endurance, but he lacked strength.

That being said, the latest chapter of the One Punch Man webcomic made him ridiculously powerful. Let us compare the Mumen Rider we knew from the manga to the Mumen Rider in the latest chapter of the webcomic.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic and manga.

One Punch Man: Taking a look at Mumen Rider’s new power levels

Mumen Rider is a character who didn’t really receive much screen time in the anime. However, there was one fight that allowed us to gauge Mumen Rider’s strength. He was pitted against the Deep Sea King, who was strong enough to take on and defeat Genos.

Deep Sea King was a demon-level threat, and he absolutely obliterated the S-class cyborg. Mumen Rider was far weaker than Genos at that time, and he didn’t stand a chance. He tried his best to put up a fight, but he couldn’t even manage to land a hit that fazed the monster. However, Saitama saved them in the nick of time, and Mumen Rider recovered from his injuries.

The latest chapter of the One Punch Man webcomic puts him in a new light. As we all know, the heroes were taking on an army of robots that had wreaked havoc in the city. In the latest chapter that ONE released, we saw Tank Top Master struggle against the robots. While he managed to take down about five of them, fatigue and injuries were evident. Things seemed bleak for the heroes representing the Heroes Association. However, Accel and his group, the Hunters, managed to save the day.

Mastar @MastarMedia New One Punch Man webcomic chapter is out!

MUMEN RIDER IS OP NOW New One Punch Man webcomic chapter is out!MUMEN RIDER IS OP NOW https://t.co/WmXxmzgED5

At that time, we also saw our beloved Mumen Rider make an appearance. He had a different outfit this time, which seemed to raise a few eyebrows. Later on, we see him demolish these robots in a swift motion and defeat them with ease. A hero who was an A-class hero at best became a hero who could easily surpass some of the lower-ranked S-class heroes. In the webcomic chapter, Mumen Rider also managed to defeat an unnamed demon-level threat.

ᜑᜃᜓᜊ͓ Jacob @de1ossantos Mumen Rider in a Neo Hero battle suit. I don’t what to feel Mumen Rider in a Neo Hero battle suit. I don’t what to feel 😶 https://t.co/wl3Kxph5G2

This is a feat that not many heroes can achieve. With that said, how is it that Mumen Rider became this strong in the One Punch Man series? The answer to that lies in the combat suit that he received from the Neo Heroes. This suit enhanced his physical abilities quite drastically and made him incredibly strong. He wasn’t the only one who had this suit. Everyone on the battlefield that represented either the Hunters or the Neo Heroes had this battle suit that allowed them to destroy an army of robots that were attacking innocent citizens.

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes