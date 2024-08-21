Oshi no Ko chapter 158: The culprits behind Ryosuke's murderer are revealed as Niino stabs Ruby

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 158, the manga pushed forward with B-Komachi's live tour. Fans were hoping for the manga to slowly proceed toward the Christmas Day show, but developments pushed past the dates to see Ruby suffer the same fate as her mother.

The previous chapter saw Aqua and Ruby spend their free day together at home relaxing. They discussed their careers and how fun it had been. Following that, on Aqua's suggestion, the siblings prepared dinner for Miyako and happened to doze off before she returned home.

Oshi no Ko chapter 158: Kamiki proposes to Niino that they surrender

Oshi no Ko chapter 158, titled 'Jewel,' opened with Fuyuki Niino watching the new B-Komachi's live concert at Miyazaki. Upon watching this, Niino realized that Ruby Hoshino had been blessed with her mother's genes. Hence, she was capable of surpassing her mother Ai as an idol.

Moments later, the manga switched to backstage as Anemone met Mem-Cho and Akane Kurokawa met Ruby Hoshino. Akane had come to watch the Miyazaki concert, as she was unsure about her presence in Tokyo during the Christmas performance. Ruby suspected Akane of having Christmas plans with a possible new boyfriend, but that wasn't the case.

Ruby asked Akane if she wanted to speak to Kana Arima. Akane immediately stopped Ruby, as she still had a tough time accepting Kana as an idol.

While Kana was dazzling, she was nowhere close to Ruby as an idol. Nevertheless, many fans supported her idol career. However, given how Kana was the lead idol, and yet Ruby surpassed her, there was a chance that people found Ruby unpleasant and wished to destroy her sparkle.

Right after, Ruby Hoshino narrated the problems surrounding a job as an idol. Unlike other fields, age was a huge factor when it came to idols. Hence, their careers were often short-lived, forcing them to try their best to remain in people's memories like her mother Ai.

Following that, Oshi no Ko chapter 158 switched to Fuyuki Niino, as she could be seen speaking to Hikaru Kamiki on the phone. He suggested to her that they hand themselves over to the police. However, Niino could not go through with that, especially after the fact that they together killed Ryosuke.

Nevertheless, Niino found it difficult to keep her emotions in check as she seemed driven to harm Ruby and retain Ai's position as the greatest idol to ever live. During this, the manga showed Crow Girl talking about humanity and their incorrect understanding of love, a feeling that would even see them take someone's life for the sake of it.

Oshi no Ko chapter 158 then switched to Christmas morning, i.e., the day of B-Komachi's final live tour performance. On that day, just as Ruby Hoshino opened the front door, she was stabbed by Fuyuki Niino similar to how Ryosuke stabbed Ai in the past.

