Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Episode 14 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, will be released this Friday. After the cliff-hanger from episode 13, fans cannot wait for it to be aired. The current arc has gone into full swing in the last episode, and episode 14 will delve into the action properly.
Warning: This article contains spoilers!
Bojji and Kage are finally in the kingdom, and Hiling’s fate remains unknown. Here is everything to know about Ousama Ranking episode 14 so far.
Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 14 will reveal Queen Hiling’s fate
Ousama Ranking episode 14 is set to be released on Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "Ōji no Kikan (The Return of the Prince)" and will be directed by Yumi Kamakura. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Friday, January 21 at the following international times:
- Pacific Time: 8 AM
- Central Time: 10 AM
- Eastern Time: 11 AM
- British Time: 4 PM
- Central European Time: 5 PM
- Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM
- Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, January 22
- Australian central time: 2:30 AM, January 22
Recap of episode 13
In Ousama Ranking episode 13, Queen Hiling and her knights fight Miranjo’s hell-hounds. Hiling’s head knight, Ann, tries her best to protect her from Ouken, but ends up getting hurt herself. Meanwhile, Dorshe and Other knights fight the assassins Red and Black, and the Monster Gigan.
Overpowered, instead of running like her retainers wanted her to, Hiling starts to heal her fallen knights. This reminds Apeas of his loyalty to his Queen, and he tries to make a way for her to escape. However, it is Dorshe who fends off the hell-hounds as Hiling tries to get an injured Ann to safety. They are surrounded by the hounds, and their end seems imminent.
It is revealed in a flashback that Miranjo wanted Bosse to sacrifice another son to become even stronger. But since Giants can give birth only once, Miranjo presumably disposed of the first queen, and got a human mage, Hiling, to marry Bosse.
As they walk off, the assassins Red and Black try to take Miranjo’s mirror from Apeas, but Apeas defeats them. Zokku intervenes, however, and after sneakily defeating Apeas, carries away Miranjo’s mirror with him.
Ouken, having been temporarily blinded by Hiling, terrorizes the local village. The Knights of the Underworld arrive, and addressing him as Lord/Prince Ouken, resolve to stop him. Despa has ordered the head knight to keep Bojji away from Ouken, and as such, he sends Bojji and Kage towards the castle to save Hiling.
What to expect from episode 14
Revealing queen Hiling’s fate is the chief objective of Ousama Ranking episode 14. According to the preview, the episode will focus on Hiling trying to heal Dorshe, and Gigan trying to kill them. From the Title, it can be assumed that Bojji and Kage will arrive at the castle, the only question being if they will arrive in time.
We will also get to see the Knights of the Underworld fighting Ouken. Ouken’s past had been hinted at, but not yet clearly stated. He shares some history with Despa and Desha, and some even speculate that he might have been the King of the Underworld before Desha.
Bebin was seen in front of the cell where Bosse/Daida are being kept. He will likely break them out of the prison. It is unclear what Bosse’s motives are, but hopefully episode 14 will shed light on that. The motives of the six criminals are not clear either, and with Zokku having made off with Miranjo, there seems to be a plot afoot.
Apeas’s fate is also left uncertain in episode 13, and Kingbo’s return can also be expected. Despa might reach the battlefield, which could lead to a duel between him and Ouken.
Miranjo’s past, which featured heavily in the intro, is yet to be revealed. Daida has not been seen once in the Ousama Ranking part 2, nor has child Miranjo. Episode 14 could also focus on them, and reveal the identity of the red-skinned child who is seen in the intro.