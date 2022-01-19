Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Episode 14 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, will be released this Friday. After the cliff-hanger from episode 13, fans cannot wait for it to be aired. The current arc has gone into full swing in the last episode, and episode 14 will delve into the action properly.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

Bojji and Kage are finally in the kingdom, and Hiling’s fate remains unknown. Here is everything to know about Ousama Ranking episode 14 so far.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 14 will reveal Queen Hiling’s fate

Iarley Alves @IarleyAlves1 Ousama Ranking - Episode 14 Preview & Staff:



- Script (脚本): Taku Kishimoto (岸本 卓)



- Storyboard (絵コンテ)/Episode Director (演出): Yumi Kamakura (鎌倉由実)



- Chief Animation Director (総作画監督): Masahime Kawake (河毛雅妃) Ousama Ranking - Episode 14 Preview & Staff:- Script (脚本): Taku Kishimoto (岸本 卓)- Storyboard (絵コンテ)/Episode Director (演出): Yumi Kamakura (鎌倉由実)- Chief Animation Director (総作画監督): Masahime Kawake (河毛雅妃) https://t.co/e4zjqjzZzI

Ousama Ranking episode 14 is set to be released on Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "Ōji no Kikan (The Return of the Prince)" and will be directed by Yumi Kamakura. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Friday, January 21 at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM

Central Time: 10 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM

British Time: 4 PM

Central European Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, January 22

Australian central time: 2:30 AM, January 22

Recap of episode 13

Yume ♡ @YumeTokoyo

Dorshe is going to do everything he can to protect Queen Hiling and so is Ann. See how loyal they are to Hiling and how Hiling isn't going to leave her people to die was touching. I can't wait for Bojji to show up and protect Hiling. #OusamaRanking Ep 13 SpoilersDorshe is going to do everything he can to protect Queen Hiling and so is Ann. See how loyal they are to Hiling and how Hiling isn't going to leave her people to die was touching. I can't wait for Bojji to show up and protect Hiling. #OusamaRanking Ep 13 SpoilersDorshe is going to do everything he can to protect Queen Hiling and so is Ann. See how loyal they are to Hiling and how Hiling isn't going to leave her people to die was touching. I can't wait for Bojji to show up and protect Hiling. https://t.co/okuCGsqmwh

In Ousama Ranking episode 13, Queen Hiling and her knights fight Miranjo’s hell-hounds. Hiling’s head knight, Ann, tries her best to protect her from Ouken, but ends up getting hurt herself. Meanwhile, Dorshe and Other knights fight the assassins Red and Black, and the Monster Gigan.

Overpowered, instead of running like her retainers wanted her to, Hiling starts to heal her fallen knights. This reminds Apeas of his loyalty to his Queen, and he tries to make a way for her to escape. However, it is Dorshe who fends off the hell-hounds as Hiling tries to get an injured Ann to safety. They are surrounded by the hounds, and their end seems imminent.

Halekduo @halekduo



Mirroronjo is an emotionally stunted child living in an adult's body. Bosse explains even Gods die and Giants are no exception, but she goes ahead and resurrects him anyway? It's hideous & pathetic how she refuses to accept the way of life. 1/5 Thoughts on #OUSAMARANKING #13Mirroronjo is an emotionally stunted child living in an adult's body. Bosse explains even Gods die and Giants are no exception, but she goes ahead and resurrects him anyway? It's hideous & pathetic how she refuses to accept the way of life. 1/5 Thoughts on #OUSAMARANKING #13Mirroronjo is an emotionally stunted child living in an adult's body. Bosse explains even Gods die and Giants are no exception, but she goes ahead and resurrects him anyway? It's hideous & pathetic how she refuses to accept the way of life. 1/5 https://t.co/Tt51bCrslv

It is revealed in a flashback that Miranjo wanted Bosse to sacrifice another son to become even stronger. But since Giants can give birth only once, Miranjo presumably disposed of the first queen, and got a human mage, Hiling, to marry Bosse.

As they walk off, the assassins Red and Black try to take Miranjo’s mirror from Apeas, but Apeas defeats them. Zokku intervenes, however, and after sneakily defeating Apeas, carries away Miranjo’s mirror with him.

Roildogsr @Roildogsr_YT Encore une fois on se répète mais l'épisode 13 de Ousama Ranking était INCROYABLE. Pas spécialement en terme d'animation malgré qu'elle soit présente est agréable mais en terme de développement de l'histoire et des personnages, on sens qu'on avance dans une bonne direction. Encore une fois on se répète mais l'épisode 13 de Ousama Ranking était INCROYABLE. Pas spécialement en terme d'animation malgré qu'elle soit présente est agréable mais en terme de développement de l'histoire et des personnages, on sens qu'on avance dans une bonne direction. https://t.co/uTUDVXTYfM

Ouken, having been temporarily blinded by Hiling, terrorizes the local village. The Knights of the Underworld arrive, and addressing him as Lord/Prince Ouken, resolve to stop him. Despa has ordered the head knight to keep Bojji away from Ouken, and as such, he sends Bojji and Kage towards the castle to save Hiling.

What to expect from episode 14

Revealing queen Hiling’s fate is the chief objective of Ousama Ranking episode 14. According to the preview, the episode will focus on Hiling trying to heal Dorshe, and Gigan trying to kill them. From the Title, it can be assumed that Bojji and Kage will arrive at the castle, the only question being if they will arrive in time.

We will also get to see the Knights of the Underworld fighting Ouken. Ouken’s past had been hinted at, but not yet clearly stated. He shares some history with Despa and Desha, and some even speculate that he might have been the King of the Underworld before Desha.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Ousama Ranking Episode 13

Things are going down and fights began to occur

Criminals are unhined and devious as expected

Apeas thought to be a minion does have his doubts and what is interesting they shape Miranjo in a very intriguing way. Each episode gives just a hint of info. Ousama Ranking Episode 13Things are going down and fights began to occurCriminals are unhined and devious as expectedApeas thought to be a minion does have his doubts and what is interesting they shape Miranjo in a very intriguing way. Each episode gives just a hint of info. https://t.co/1KxIpE3dWT

Bebin was seen in front of the cell where Bosse/Daida are being kept. He will likely break them out of the prison. It is unclear what Bosse’s motives are, but hopefully episode 14 will shed light on that. The motives of the six criminals are not clear either, and with Zokku having made off with Miranjo, there seems to be a plot afoot.

Apeas’s fate is also left uncertain in episode 13, and Kingbo’s return can also be expected. Despa might reach the battlefield, which could lead to a duel between him and Ouken.

Miranjo’s past, which featured heavily in the intro, is yet to be revealed. Daida has not been seen once in the Ousama Ranking part 2, nor has child Miranjo. Episode 14 could also focus on them, and reveal the identity of the red-skinned child who is seen in the intro.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider