Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch and more

With episode 14 of Ousama Ranking having reassured fans of Hiling’s survival and gifting them with a satisfactory reunion between her and Bojji, fans are looking forward to episode 15 with comfortable ease. Episode 15 will likely focus on Domas and Hokuro, as well as the history of the Underworld. Ouken’s past has proved to be intriguing for the fans, and this episode promises to shed light on it as well.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 15 to drop on January 29

Episode 15 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, titled "The Knights of the Underworld (Meifu Kishidan)," will be directed by Hitomi Ezoe.

When and where to watch

Ousama Ranking episode 15 is set to be released on Saturday, January 29, at 1.00 AM JST. The episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Friday, January 28, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8.00 am

Central Time: 10.00 am

Eastern Time: 11.00 am

British Time: 4.00 pm

Central European Time: 5.00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 9.30 pm

Philippine Time: 12.00 am, January 29

Australian central time: 2.30 am, January 29

Recap of episode 14

Ousama Ranking episode 14 returned to the castle where Gigan tried to attack Hiling while she was trying to heal Dorshe. Mitsumata, the three-headed snake, saved Hiling, but was fatally injured by Gigan. However, Bojji and Kage appeared and knocked Gigan out. With Bojji’s insistence and Kage's supply of alcohol, which she needed to restore her powers, Hiling started to heal Mitsumata.

Gigan regained consciousness, but Bojji defeated him with the training he received from Despa. Hiling was astonished to see Bojji’s growth, and the mother and son had a tearful reunion. Upon Bojji’s request, Hiling healed the hell-hounds, and Gigan swore fealty to Bojji. Hiling was then formally introduced to Kage.

In the village, Despa managed to tie up Ouken with the remote help of Desha. Ouken face was revealed to be the mustachioed man from the opening, who used to be a Commander of the Knights in the Underworld before he destroyed his soul in pursuit of immortality. In the Underworld, Desha and his remaining Knights come upon a black mass, where someone has found the entrance to the Underworld.

What to expect in episode 15

According to the preview, Domas and Hokuro have found the gates of the Underworld, and upon opening the gates, they will face the knights of the Underworld. Given that their motive is to rescue Bojji, it is possible that they will come to a peaceful agreement with Desha once it is revealed that Bojji is not there.

In episode 14, it was hinted that Miranjo might be blackmailing Bosse, the details of which might be revealed in Ousama Ranking episode 15. Miranjo’s past might be revealed, and we might see more of Daida and child Miranjo, who are trapped within Daida’s body.

More information about Ouken’s past and his relationship with Desha and Despa might be revealed. Now that it has been established that the red-skinned child from the Opening is not Ouken, his real identity becomes a point of mystery.

The current whereabouts of Miranjo’s mirror is unknown, as is Apeas’ fate. Bojji might be returning to the village with his new retinue, and he might meet Despa. While Despa has been adamant on avoiding a duel between Bojji and Ouken, fans might just get to see that in this episode. Hiling and Dorshe will likely continue to venture inside the castle, and Hiling might confront Bosse in Ousama Ranking episode 15.

