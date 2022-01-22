Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 14 reveals Ouken's face, Bojji and Hiling reunite

Ousama Ranking episode 14 was released today, and amidst fulfilling other predictions from last week, it delivered on the foreshadowing from the intro. Bojji’s arrival at the castle and the fates of Hiling and Dorshe have played out in this episode as fans hoped, but it moved in a surprisingly refreshing direction.
While the first half of Ousama Ranking episode 14 was a resolution, the second half served to mystify this arc even more.
Warning: This article contains spoilers!
Hiling saves Dorshe and Mitsumata in Ousama Ranking episode 14, Bojji protects Hiling
Ousama Ranking episode 14 is titled "Ōji no Kikan (The Return of the Prince)".
Recap of episode 13
In Ousama Ranking episode 13, Miranjo sets hounds and her criminals onto Hiling and her subordinates. As Dorshe and her head-knight, Ann, fight for Hiling to escape, they are wounded by Gigan and Ouken, respectively.
After temporarily blinding Ouken, Hiling tries to heal Ann. Her sense of duty inspires Apeas to go against Miranjo just once in order to save her, while Miranjo coldly warns Apeas to never betray her again as they walk off. The criminal assassins, and later Zokku, defeat Apeas and carry off Miranjo’s mirror.
Ouken reaches the nearby village and starts a massacre. He is confronted by the Knights of the Underworld, who call him Prince/Lord Ouken, and prepare to hold him off until Despa arrives. Having been warned by Despa not to let Bojji fight Ouken under any circumstances, the Head knight sends Bojji and Kage to the castle.
Hiling’s predicament
Ousama Ranking episode 14 begins with the hounds attacking Dorshe and biting off one of his legs. A horrified Hiling calls out to Bosse for help. Back in his cell, Bosse, still in Daida’s body, seems to have heard her.
He moved to get out of the cell, much to the astonishment of Bebin, who had come to break Daida out. But at the last moment, Bosse remembers Miranjo, and grimacing, he goes back into the cell and sits down.
As Dorshe urges her to run away despite being on the brink of death himself, Hiling resolves to save him. Suddenly, Mitsumata the snake appears, and fending off the hounds, delivers Dorshe to Hiling.
Mitsumata introduces himself as the small snake whom Hiling had saved in the past on Bojji’s request. Reassured, Hiling uses the last of her potions to heal Dorshe. While she could not restore his eye or leg, she saves his life.
Bojji arrives at the Castle
Mitsumata defeats the hounds, but is soon beaten almost to death by Gigan. As Gigan goes to deliver the final blow, he is suddenly knocked out, as Bojji and Kage appear. Hiling is surprised to see Bojji, but he is worried about Mitsumata.
Both he and Kage hope that Hiling will heal the snake, until she explains that she is out of potion. Kage, however, has wine stored in his shadow, presumably since he saw Hiling heal Bojji, while replenishing her strength by drinking alcohol.
Secret to Bojji's training
Gigan is alive, however, and as Hiling heals Mitsumata, Bojji prepares to face him. In a flashback, it is revealed that Despa taught Bojji how to strike the part on anything or anybody where the molecules are loosely connected compared to other places.
Using this method, Bojji easily breaks Gigan’s hammer and defeats him. Hiling, remembering of a time where Bojji fell behind Daida and Bosse in terms of strength, tears up while seeing Bojji’s growth.
After a tearful reunion between mother and son, Hiling is introduced to Kage and thanks him for looking after Bojji. She heals the hounds on Bojji’s behest who swear loyalty to Bojji and Hiling, and so does Gigan. Hiling reminds Bojji that while it is nice to make friends, he must be aware of his stature and his dreams, so that people can rely on him properly.
Ouken's face revealed
In the village, Ouken has killed almost all of the Knights of the Underworld, when Despa arrives and observes from the shadows. He informs Desha of their location, and Desha remotely strikes down Ouken, albeit temporarily, with his thunder, while Despa ties him up.
It is revealed that Ouken was a benevolent leader of the knights of the Underworld, who attained immortality and lost his soul in the process. The unknown mustachioed man from the intro was indeed Ouken before his transformation. Miranjo is somehow involved in Ouken’s fate, and that is why Desha is hunting her down.
Back in the Underworld, Desha and his knights come upon a black swirling mass, and Desha says that “they” have found the entry to the Underworld.
Final thoughts
Bojji and Hiling’s relationship is one of the cornerstones of Ousama Ranking, and their reunion was heartfelt. Mitsumata observes that Bojji’s kindness has probably come not only from the genes of his birth mother, but from Hiling’s own kind temperament as well.
The fashback of Bojji’s training reveals how he is able to take down larger opponents. With Dorshe, the hounds, Gigan, and Bojji himself, they now have a sizable force. Kingbo and Zokku were absent in Ousama Ranking episode 14. Apeas’s fate had not been revealed either.
Miranjo is clearly forcing Bosse in some way. Her involvement with Ouken is not clear either. Despa and Desha’s relationship with Ouken is also to be clarified. Domas and Hokuro have probably found the Hokuro entrance to the Underworld, and we could be seeing them meet Desha in the next episode of Ousama Ranking.