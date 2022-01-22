Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 14 reveals Ouken's face, Bojji and Hiling reunite

Ousama Ranking episode 14 was released today, and amidst fulfilling other predictions from last week, it delivered on the foreshadowing from the intro. Bojji’s arrival at the castle and the fates of Hiling and Dorshe have played out in this episode as fans hoped, but it moved in a surprisingly refreshing direction.

While the first half of Ousama Ranking episode 14 was a resolution, the second half served to mystify this arc even more.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

Hiling saves Dorshe and Mitsumata in Ousama Ranking episode 14, Bojji protects Hiling

Ousama Ranking episode 14 is titled "Ōji no Kikan (The Return of the Prince)” and is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Recap of episode 13

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Ousama Ranking Episode 13

Things are going down and fights began to occur

Criminals are unhined and devious as expected

Apeas thought to be a minion does have his doubts and what is interesting they shape Miranjo in a very intriguing way. Each episode gives just a hint of info. Ousama Ranking Episode 13Things are going down and fights began to occurCriminals are unhined and devious as expectedApeas thought to be a minion does have his doubts and what is interesting they shape Miranjo in a very intriguing way. Each episode gives just a hint of info. https://t.co/1KxIpE3dWT

In Ousama Ranking episode 13, Miranjo sets hounds and her criminals onto Hiling and her subordinates. As Dorshe and her head-knight, Ann, fight for Hiling to escape, they are wounded by Gigan and Ouken, respectively.

After temporarily blinding Ouken, Hiling tries to heal Ann. Her sense of duty inspires Apeas to go against Miranjo just once in order to save her, while Miranjo coldly warns Apeas to never betray her again as they walk off. The criminal assassins, and later Zokku, defeat Apeas and carry off Miranjo’s mirror.

Ouken reaches the nearby village and starts a massacre. He is confronted by the Knights of the Underworld, who call him Prince/Lord Ouken, and prepare to hold him off until Despa arrives. Having been warned by Despa not to let Bojji fight Ouken under any circumstances, the Head knight sends Bojji and Kage to the castle.

Hiling’s predicament

YGP @sakugabrasil @YGP__ Gintama's animation director, key animator and enshutsu Mariko Ishikawa (石川真理子) was one of animation director of Ousama Ranking #14, doing amazing draws on Hilling saving Dorshe scene! Gintama's animation director, key animator and enshutsu Mariko Ishikawa (石川真理子) was one of animation director of Ousama Ranking #14, doing amazing draws on Hilling saving Dorshe scene! https://t.co/nrBuTHCQZC

Ousama Ranking episode 14 begins with the hounds attacking Dorshe and biting off one of his legs. A horrified Hiling calls out to Bosse for help. Back in his cell, Bosse, still in Daida’s body, seems to have heard her.

He moved to get out of the cell, much to the astonishment of Bebin, who had come to break Daida out. But at the last moment, Bosse remembers Miranjo, and grimacing, he goes back into the cell and sits down.

Yume ♡ @YumeTokoyo #RankingofKings/

Many touching moments here. Dorshe and the snake got me worried when they were on the verge of dying. Got to applaud Dorshe for his loyalty to Queen Hiling. Glad to see Bojji arrive. He surprise everyone with how he took down the enemy #OusamaRanking Ep 14 SpoilerMany touching moments here. Dorshe and the snake got me worried when they were on the verge of dying. Got to applaud Dorshe for his loyalty to Queen Hiling. Glad to see Bojji arrive. He surprise everyone with how he took down the enemy #RankingofKings/#OusamaRanking Ep 14 SpoilerMany touching moments here. Dorshe and the snake got me worried when they were on the verge of dying. Got to applaud Dorshe for his loyalty to Queen Hiling. Glad to see Bojji arrive. He surprise everyone with how he took down the enemy https://t.co/CoYS2PAbER

As Dorshe urges her to run away despite being on the brink of death himself, Hiling resolves to save him. Suddenly, Mitsumata the snake appears, and fending off the hounds, delivers Dorshe to Hiling.

Mitsumata introduces himself as the small snake whom Hiling had saved in the past on Bojji’s request. Reassured, Hiling uses the last of her potions to heal Dorshe. While she could not restore his eye or leg, she saves his life.

Bojji arrives at the Castle

Murasepipipi🌪 @muramurasepipi



Okay but this is cute



#王様ランキング Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Ep 14Okay but this is cute Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Ep 14✨Okay but this is cute 😗 #王様ランキング https://t.co/1uQpjRULLP

Mitsumata defeats the hounds, but is soon beaten almost to death by Gigan. As Gigan goes to deliver the final blow, he is suddenly knocked out, as Bojji and Kage appear. Hiling is surprised to see Bojji, but he is worried about Mitsumata.

Both he and Kage hope that Hiling will heal the snake, until she explains that she is out of potion. Kage, however, has wine stored in his shadow, presumably since he saw Hiling heal Bojji, while replenishing her strength by drinking alcohol.

Secret to Bojji's training

ame @ashiyans ousama ranking 14 // me too ousama ranking 14 // me too https://t.co/cjjInzMls4

Gigan is alive, however, and as Hiling heals Mitsumata, Bojji prepares to face him. In a flashback, it is revealed that Despa taught Bojji how to strike the part on anything or anybody where the molecules are loosely connected compared to other places.

Using this method, Bojji easily breaks Gigan’s hammer and defeats him. Hiling, remembering of a time where Bojji fell behind Daida and Bosse in terms of strength, tears up while seeing Bojji’s growth.

Murasepipipi🌪 @muramurasepipi



Heartwarming Reunion 🤍



#王様ランキング Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Ep 14Heartwarming Reunion Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Ep 14✨Heartwarming Reunion ❤️🤍 #王様ランキング https://t.co/LNcqUI8Wf3

After a tearful reunion between mother and son, Hiling is introduced to Kage and thanks him for looking after Bojji. She heals the hounds on Bojji’s behest who swear loyalty to Bojji and Hiling, and so does Gigan. Hiling reminds Bojji that while it is nice to make friends, he must be aware of his stature and his dreams, so that people can rely on him properly.

Ouken's face revealed

In the village, Ouken has killed almost all of the Knights of the Underworld, when Despa arrives and observes from the shadows. He informs Desha of their location, and Desha remotely strikes down Ouken, albeit temporarily, with his thunder, while Despa ties him up.

It is revealed that Ouken was a benevolent leader of the knights of the Underworld, who attained immortality and lost his soul in the process. The unknown mustachioed man from the intro was indeed Ouken before his transformation. Miranjo is somehow involved in Ouken’s fate, and that is why Desha is hunting her down.

ryeyoona | Watch Bisque Doll, Juniku Oji, Akebi! @SicaSquarepants Ouken and moustached man in the OP is the same person I bet you 200 bucks.



Also makes sense on why Despa knows the combat ability of Ouken, they must have some history.. a long lost brother maybe? A Corrupted one? OuKen = Ou = prince Ken = Sword?



THIS ANIME IS SO GOOD Ouken and moustached man in the OP is the same person I bet you 200 bucks.Also makes sense on why Despa knows the combat ability of Ouken, they must have some history.. a long lost brother maybe? A Corrupted one? OuKen = Ou = prince Ken = Sword?THIS ANIME IS SO GOOD https://t.co/FZZQQdSddx

Back in the Underworld, Desha and his knights come upon a black swirling mass, and Desha says that “they” have found the entry to the Underworld.

Final thoughts

fizzz @fizzhahut Ousama ranking episode 14

Too much wholesome Ousama ranking episode 14Too much wholesome https://t.co/STLSBwaFgq

Bojji and Hiling’s relationship is one of the cornerstones of Ousama Ranking, and their reunion was heartfelt. Mitsumata observes that Bojji’s kindness has probably come not only from the genes of his birth mother, but from Hiling’s own kind temperament as well.

The fashback of Bojji’s training reveals how he is able to take down larger opponents. With Dorshe, the hounds, Gigan, and Bojji himself, they now have a sizable force. Kingbo and Zokku were absent in Ousama Ranking episode 14. Apeas’s fate had not been revealed either.

toby @kumikoyomii insaneeee episode



need that ouken backstory rn insaneeee episode need that ouken backstory rn https://t.co/pLyx6Addw7

Also Read Article Continues below

Miranjo is clearly forcing Bosse in some way. Her involvement with Ouken is not clear either. Despa and Desha’s relationship with Ouken is also to be clarified. Domas and Hokuro have probably found the Hokuro entrance to the Underworld, and we could be seeing them meet Desha in the next episode of Ousama Ranking.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider