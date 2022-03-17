Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 22: What to expect, release date and time, where to watch and more

Episode 22 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, is the penultimate episode of the acclaimed first season. With most questions and mysteries answered, viewers are waiting for Miranjo’s promise with the demon to be illuminated.

The title and preview of the episode denote that the focus will not only be on Miranjo and the Demon but also on Daida. However, it is unlikely that Episode 22 will feature an action sequence as incredible as the duel between Bosse and Bojji.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 22 will likely focus on Bosse’s return and Bojji’s understanding of Miranjo

Bojji's swordsmanship impressed everyone in Episode 21 (Image via Wit Studio)

Ousama Ranking Episode 22 is set to be released on Friday, March 18, at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "The Promise to a Demon (Majin to no Yakusoku)” and will be directed by Hitomi Ezoe.

Episode 22 will be available on Crunchyroll on Thursday, March 17, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM

Central Time: 10 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM

British Time: 4 PM

Central European Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, March 18

Australian Central Time: 2:30 AM, March 18

Recap of Episode 21

maría ˃̵ᴗ˂̵ @dearbojji ousama ranking ep 21



THIS WHOLE PART HAD ME SCREAMING!!! it was about time they recognized bojji as their actual king and serve him!!! ousama ranking ep 21THIS WHOLE PART HAD ME SCREAMING!!! it was about time they recognized bojji as their actual king and serve him!!! https://t.co/b6eX1kv5KQ

Ousama Ranking Episode 21, titled “The Swordsmanship of the King,” began with King Bosse ignoring Bojji’s challenge and going on to talk to Miranjo. After she expressed her regret for her involvement in Queen Shiina’s death, Bosse made her realize that he never wanted to be reincarnated. He then left to fight Bojji.

To his pleasant surprise, his former retainers chose to fight alongside Bojji, with Apeas reminding everyone that the young boy was their true king.

Despa revealed that Bojji’s style of fighting could never take lives as it is the “Swordsmanship of the King.” In a dizzyingly brilliant sequence, Bojji fought and defeated his father, destroying his signature club in the process.

Bosse felt proud of his son. However, having decided that it was time for him to leave, he moved to break Miranjo’s mirror before Bojji stopped him.

S(p)am @Spammuele Shouta Goshozono's Ousama Ranking #21 is a masterpiece, a precious case of great artists working together & influencing/contamining each other with their own different sensibilities to create something bold and new. Gosso's unique & transformative approach and use of tools like- Shouta Goshozono's Ousama Ranking #21 is a masterpiece, a precious case of great artists working together & influencing/contamining each other with their own different sensibilities to create something bold and new. Gosso's unique & transformative approach and use of tools like- https://t.co/a3N6Y7KKye

Miranjo requested that Bojji break her mirror in order to free Daida. The young protagonist complied after thanking her sincerely and promising to save her from the Demon.

After the mirror was broken, both Bosse’s and Miranjo’s souls left for the afterlife. However, the demon appeared and swallowed Miranjo’s soul, leaving a regretful Bosse to plead with Daida, not Bojji, to save her.

It was revealed that Miranjo met the demon when they were both children, and she made a promise to him, which was later broken. After the demon devoured her soul, she emerged in a realm, which the child demon described as an “endless cycle of pain and suffering.”

As she tearfully apologized for breaking her promise, Miranjo saw the demon eat lost souls like hers, regurgitate them, and eat them again.

What to expect in Episode 22

Chifuyu @ChifuyuMatsun0 Ousama Ranking #22.



- Storyboard: Yoshiki Kitai.

- Episode Director: Hitomi Ezoe.

- Assistant Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka.

- Chief Animation Director: Maki Kawake.

- Animation Directors: Ayumi Abe, 郭 馨遠, 揚 鋭, Masaaki Sakurai, Aya Nishimura, Tomoyuki Kitamura, Yukiko Watanabe+ Ousama Ranking #22.- Storyboard: Yoshiki Kitai.- Episode Director: Hitomi Ezoe.- Assistant Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka.- Chief Animation Director: Maki Kawake.- Animation Directors: Ayumi Abe, 郭 馨遠, 揚 鋭, Masaaki Sakurai, Aya Nishimura, Tomoyuki Kitamura, Yukiko Watanabe+ https://t.co/9t0TJvq0nK

The preview of Ousama Ranking Episode 22 shows Daida finally being in control of his body. As everyone prepares to fight the Demon, the narration puts emphasis on Daida being the one to break the chain of unkempt promises. A glimpse shows that Miranjo is still trapped in what seems to be the flames of hell.

Miranjo’s relationship with Daida has been complex since the beginning. While it was Miranjo who influenced and deceived him, she was also the one who was somewhat parental towards him in the opening theme.

It was Daida's kindness towards her younger self that helped Miranjo achieve some modicum of salvation. Their reunion after everything will be one of the more poignant parts of Ousama Ranking.

Bojji remembers Daida used to protect him when they were children (Image via Wit Studio)

Additionally, Hiling was shown to be rushing towards the castle in the last episode. Her reunion with both of her sons, not just Daida, would be heart-warming.

After Daida understood Bojji’s world in Ousama Ranking Episode 11, “Brothers,” his reunion with Bojji will also be interesting for viewers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh