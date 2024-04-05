"Peak recognize peak": Chainsaw Man reference in Deadpool has comic and anime fans floored

Chainsaw Man, one of the most famous anime and manga series authored by Tatsuki Fujimoto, has swiftly gained traction among anime enthusiasts and comic lovers alike. The series, well-received for its dark themes and unique plot, follows Denji, a young man with a chainsaw devil dog named Pochita.

They fuse together to take on devils, forming Chainsaw Man. The distinct imagery and multi-dimensional characters have conferred upon it a distinctive niche in the bustling world of graphic novels and animated series.

Recently, a post on platform X became a sensation among Chainsaw Man and Deadpool fans alike. A keen-eyed user spotted this anime's reference within the pages of a Deadpool comic, leading to a surge of excitement across both fandoms. The blend of Eastern and Western comic cultures has made quite a buzz and sent fans spiraling into a frenzied appreciation of this subtle manga nod.

Anime fans buzz over Deadpool’s clever Chainsaw Man shout-out

The viral post featured a frame from a recent Deadpool issue, where an explicit reference to Chainsaw Man was made. It was clear to the eagle-eyed fan who spotted it and to all that saw the shared post, that the creators of Deadpool are well aware of their counterpart across the Pacific.

The Merc with a Mouth, known for breaking the fourth wall and acknowledging real-world events within his comic universe, struck the "Kon!" pose, mirroring Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man.

Kon Aka Fox Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

This gesture was used in an encounter to take out a bad guy, showcasing Deadpool with a symbiote-hyena companion he calls "Princess" – a playful homage to the use of the Fox Devil by Aki in the manga. This interesting reference honors Chainsaw Man and shows Deadpool's habit of mentioning pop culture, linking fans of both series.

This shout-out excited many anime fans, sparking many comments and guesses about hidden references. It made fans pay closer attention to Deadpool for more anime clues of them joining forces.

Fans React to the Mangaverse Crossover

After the revelation, fans couldn't contain their excitement on social media as they celebrated the blurring lines between manga and comics. The enthusiasm was so contagious that even casual observers wanted to delve into both comics, with the aim of finding more cryptic references.

One user aptly commented, "Peak recognizes peak," acknowledging the quality of both series and their ability to inspire and resonate with each other in an unlikely crossover.

Another user on the X platform quickly commented,

"Deadpool is finally becoming popular in mainstream anime."

By this user meant to state that western comic is starting to be more visible and liked in anime fandom.

Many fans saw this as a validation of anime's success in claiming its spot in the comic universe, sharing high-level recognition with an established franchise like Deadpool. Others enjoyed the surprise connection, making them like both series more.

This surprising shout-out to Chainsaw Man in a Deadpool comic got fans of both excited and feeling connected. The shonen series maintains its strong hold on its audience, recently bolstered by Chapter 160. However, anticipation for the anime's Season 2 lingers, pending an official announcement from studio MAPPA, which is presently dedicated to an anime film project.