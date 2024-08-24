Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 review: Things get heated at the hot yoga studio in Studio LIDEN's latest installment

Plus-Sized Elf episode 8, titled Otherworldly Beings and Super Spicy Poses, was released at 12:00 am JST on Sunday, August 25, 2024. It was first streamed on HIDIVE and was subsequently broadcast on channels like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. In this episode, Naoe asks his clients to join him at a hot yoga studio. This episode is focused on exploring some of the key techniques and benefits of this particular style of yoga.

The anime is based on a Japanese manga series by Synecdoche. The series was initially published on the Comic Gum website of Wani Books. A sequel is being published in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Everyone works out at a hot yoga studio in Plus-Sized Elf episode 8

Plus-Sized Elf episode 8: A brief synopsis

Naoe as seen in Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 (Image via Elias)

Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 begins with Ino informing Naoe about a new yoga studio that her friend has recently opened. Naoe, who has been concerned about his fantastical creature clients not losing weight, decides to rent the studio for a workout session. He then gathers all nine of his clients and takes them to the studio.

Upon arrival, everyone is puzzled except Oga who seems to have an idea. Naoe allows her to lead the group, only to discover that Oga has mistaken the hot yoga studio for a sauna due to its warmth.

Naoe then explains that hot yoga involves practicing yoga in a high heat and high humidity environment. The focus is on posture and breathing techniques. He mentions that hot yoga can help with weight loss by boosting metabolism. The group then begins practicing some basic yoga poses.

As Naoe explains the benefits of each pose and how they positively impact the body, the Satyr shows up, possibly looking for revenge. However, upon seeing the group practicing yoga, she leaves in a state of shock.

Hitome vs Oga and Kuroeda vs Elfuda as seen in Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 (Image via Elias)

However, it is proven that there is no need for an external enemy to create drama. When Elfuda makes some provocative comments about Kuroeda, who had been feeling a bit stiff, it leads to a heated argument between the two. Meanwhile, Hitome also gets into a fight, as their previous boxing match had ended without a clear winner.

Amidst the chaos, Naoe is awe-struck by Honeda's form and ease in executing yoga poses. He views her as a master, especially after witnessing her remain calm and even dodge the fighting fantastical creatures.

Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 concludes with the appearance of Dragon, who is eager to learn about the new weight loss technique from Naoe. In exchange, she promises riches. However, Naoe, who has been unaware that she is a dragon, faints upon seeing her tail.

Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 review: A most instructive episode

Honeda as seen in Plus-Sized Elf episode 8 (Image via Elias)

In Plus-Sized Elf episode 8, the animation remains consistent with previous episodes. While it does not offer anything groundbreaking, it is adequate in terms of quality and serves its purpose well. The short duration of the episode also ensures that the animation quality does not become a concern for viewers.

One notable aspect of this episode is how there are no new character introductions, unlike in the previous ones. This allows the story to concentrate more on the plot. Although there is not much progression in the storyline either and creativity seems to take a backseat, the episode tries to fill that gap by focusing on weight loss techniques.

The episode is a good example of how to provide useful information about fitness and health in an enjoyable fashion. It focuses on yoga, and each pose is described in detail, along with the benefits, making the episode highly useful for viewers interested in losing weight.

