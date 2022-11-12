Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 preview has everyone worried about the show's future

Pokemon Journeys episode 133 is set to air in Japan on November 25, 2022, following a week's break. A preview for the episode, titled Project Mew, has been released, and it has fans worried.

There has been a good deal of rumors in recent times about the anime's future, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of the anime series itself.

While there is no confirmed information about the series' future, keep reading to find out what exactly is bothering fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Pokemon Journeys anime.

Even with the release of a preview for Pokemon Journeys Episode 133, fans are concerned about the anime's future

The anime is hastening the end of this season

Mew as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Pokemon Journeys episode 133 will likely speed things up and conclude the Project Mew arc.

Many fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the episode's unusual placement, claiming that it should have aired before episode 132 was released.

The fact that it is a filler episode only detracts from the excitement of the previous episode. In the latest episode, fans saw their favorite protagonist, Ash, defeat Leon and win the title of World Champion after twenty-five years of waiting. Other than that, fans are disappointed that the Regigigas battle, which was teased earlier in the season, will be skipped.

A bigger worry is that the anime is coming to an end, which means this is the last time fans will see Ash. Given the similarities between the first and final Pokemon anime episode titles, it is likely that Ash's arc as the protagonist will conclude with episode 135, titled Pokémon, I'm Glad I Chose You.

The quality of anime has once again declined

Pikachu and Ash as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Fans were taken aback when they saw the fight in episode 132. After experiencing substandard animation quality for the rest of the season, some viewers were blown away by the crisp quality of the animation in that episode. However, a sneak peek at the next episode, Pokemon Journeys episode 133, reveals that the show has reverted to its usual low quality.

The budget has been a constant issue for Pokemon in recent years, with the current season running on the franchise's lowest budget ever. The main reason for this is that Pokemon anime viewership is at an all-time low.

Goh might be the next hero

Goh as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

While focusing on Goh's story is a better way to proceed than ending the entire anime series, it is not without its own set of issues. Many fans simply aren't interested in the character's story.

As Reddit user u/AlchemystZ says about Pokemon Journeys episode 133:

"No offense but I kind of don’t care for project mew. I mean sure we’ll get to see what they do further with Goh’s character but I’m more interested in finding out what’s next for the anime. Is this the last for Ash and Chu? If so what’s next? I’m just ready for the end already."

Pokemon Journeys episode 133 only makes matters worse by focusing on a side character's side quest after a week's break, when fans will most likely see Ash in the final few episodes. Despite this, there is some good news: the RPG game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022.

