Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage reveals April 2023 release date and main trailer

The trailer and broadcast date for the anime special Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage were recently revealed. Based on Sosuke Toka's famous manga, the special is set to be animated by Wit Studio and will be released on April 14 at 00.55 JST.

Wit has already worked on the first season of the anime, so fans are excited to see their brilliant work on the upcoming special. Boji and Kage are set to return in all their glory, with Minami Hinata and Ayumi Murase reprising their respective roles.

Ranking of Kings follows the story of Boji

Crunchyroll announced the new special Ranking of Kings Treasure Chest of Courage while delving into the background of the plot.

They shared:

"How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings."

King Bossu, who is rated number seven, is the monarch of the realm where the main character, Boji, was born as the first prince. Boji, who was born deaf, is considered absolutely unsuitable to rule by both the populace and his own retainers as he is so helpless that he is unable to even swing a sword.

Bojji then meets Kage, and his life changes dramatically.

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage cast and crew

Several well-known faces are in charge of the project. Yosuke Hatta is set to direct this special while Fruits Basket's Taku Kishimoto is in charge of the composition of the series. The famous rock bank, People 1, which is responsible for the 10th ending of Chainsaw Man is in charge of playing the theme Gold for the opening theme. Meanwhile, singer Aimer, who is famous for her work on the 9th ending of Chainsaw Man is set to play the ending theme Atemonaku.

Atsuko Nozaki will be the chief animation designer and will also be in charge of the character designs. Mayuko, also known for Cells at Work, is in charge of the music. The anime is a side tale and will be shown on Fuji TV's Noitamina's block.

The list of cast members for Ranking of Kings Treasure Chest of Courage besides Boja and Kage includes:

Daiki Yamashita as Hokuro Hinata Tadokoro as Drusi Hiroki Yasumoto as Apeas Rina Satou as Queen Hilling Takahiro Sakurai as Despa Takuya Eguchi as Domas Yōji Ueda as Bebin Yuuki Kaji as Daida

The star-studded cast and official trailer by Crunchyroll have already increased the hype for the upcoming special episode. Fans cannot wait to see Boji and Kage's heartwarming struggle against the system, which forms the crux of the narrative in Ranking of Kings Treasure Chest of Courage.

