Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 review: A fascinating installment that highlights the series' supernatural themes

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 continues adapting the Nightingale Arc from Volume 11 of the light novel, revolving around Ikumi Akagi. Though the start of the season was more focused on emotional turmoil without any of the supernatural themes the franchise is known for, the latest episode brings those elements back into prominence.Along with providing context to Ikumi and Sakuta’s mysterious relationship, the episode highlights the Dreaming trend. While harmless at first glance, Ikumi uses these prophetic messages to play a hero. As a result, the question of whether one should change the future or fear the ripple effect comes into play once again.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: An exciting entry that showcases the flawed hero, Ikumi AkagiRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: A brief synopsis and narrative reviewRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 brings the series back to its best by delivering a thrilling blend of drama, fantasy, and deadpan humor. As mentioned, the installment focuses completely on Ikumi Akagi, Sakuta’s middle school classmate.Having figured that she is using the Dreaming trend to help people, Sakuta tries warning her about the potential consequences of her interference in the future, though it falls on deaf ears. At his tutoring job, the conversation surrounding the Dreaming trend only gets more confusing, as one of Sakuta’s students reveals how she could predict scoring at her Volleyball game.Back at home, Sakuta meets Uzuki, Kaede, Nodoka, and Mai, and is invited to Sweet Bullet’s campus performance. When talking to Mai, both of them agree that Ikumi’s act of becoming a hero of justice through the Dreaming trend can cause harm to both others and herself. Unable to stand on the sidelines, Sakuta creates a Dreaming post himself.At the campus festival, Sakuta and Mai have a short date, before the protagonist gets to know that Ikumi has injured her hand when trying to save a person from falling at the train station. Realizing that she is unable to understand her self-destructive behavior, he approaches her and tries to provide words of caution again, though it does not have the desired effect.As Ikumi tries to leave to save a boy from crying at the watch tower, Sakuta shares that the event won’t occur since he was the one who made the Dreaming post about it. Just as Ikumi expresses relief that no one is hurt, an invisible force attacks her, with Sakuta hypothesizing that it is due to her Adolescence Syndrome.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 is an installment that raises countless questions in an immensely intriguing manner, but provides answers to very few. The episode hints at an influence that Sakuta had on Ikumi during Middle School, though the protagonist himself is unaware of it.Ikumi, as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Ikumi, who is the center of this arc, is a highly fascinating individual with dubious motives. Though playing the hero, she seems driven more by self-satisfaction than by the honest desire to help others.Her use of the Dreaming trend ingeniously weaves together supernatural elements with human nature, while presenting the query of whether one should interfere with the future simply because they have knowledge of it. Since Sakuta himself has faced the drawbacks of tampering with predetermined events before, the franchise draws a parallel between him and Ikumi.Finally, the cliffhanger ending is the cherry on top of the cake, as the mysteries surrounding Ikumi reach their peak, and an enigmatic force starts attacking her. With little idea about the reason behind her actions or the nature of her Adolescence Syndrome, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 keeps fans hooked from start to finish.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: An overall production criticismThere are no particular standouts in the production of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5, but Studio CloverWorks delivers consistent visuals that faithfully depict the story of the original source material. The visuals are light and easy on the eyes, contrasting with the heavy and thought-provoking themes of the story.The brief switch to CGI during Sweet Bullet’s performance is seamless and highlights their fluid movements, while the soft tone of the voice actors perfectly suits their characters and helps elevate the dialogue.Final thoughtsRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 is one of the best episodes of the season, drawing viewers deep into the world of Ikumi Akagi. Though an unknown side character till now, the series does what it does best and pushes her to the forefront, gripping audiences with her flawed but dedicated stance toward playing the hero by using the Dreaming trend.