Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective has captured the attention of anime enthusiasts worldwide. This captivating series skillfully combines elements of crime, mystery, and psychological suspense. In episode 1, two unlikely allies embark on a chilling murder investigation, laying the foundation for a series filled with unexpected twists and intricate character dynamics.
In the previous episode, titled The Case of the Benizome Hot Spring Murder - Part 1, Ron and Toto's relaxing hot spring getaway took an unexpected turn when the innkeeper started raising doubts. Fans now eagerly await the release of episode 4, which will feature captivating suspense, intriguing deductions, and a deeper understanding of the mysterious protagonist known as Ron Kamonohashi.
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 4 to air on October 23, 2023
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 4 will be released on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The release time may vary depending on one's location and streaming platform.
The release schedule for the new episode is as follows:
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:00 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Central European Time (CEST): 3:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Pacific Time (PST): 06:30 am on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Eastern European Time (EEST): 4:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Philippines Standard Time (PHT): 9:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Australian Capital Territory (ACST): 11:00 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): 10:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
- Korean Standard Time (KST): 10:30 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023
Where to watch the anime
Viewers can catch the thrilling episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective on various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.
These platforms offer a wide range of anime content. They provide a convenient and legal way for fans to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective. By subscribing to these platforms, fans can ensure they don't miss out on any captivating episodes of this series.
Recap of episode 3
In the previous episode of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, titled The Case of the Benizome Hot Spring Murder - Part 1, Ron and Toto were fortunate enough to win two tickets to a hot spring in a raffle.
However, their initial excitement soon turns into suspicion when they encounter the innkeeper. As Ron's eccentricities start to emerge, it adds an intriguing layer to the storyline that keeps viewers hooked to their screens.
What to expect from episode 4 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
The upcoming episode will give fans a deeper understanding of the plot and the mysteries surrounding it. Each episode has successfully maintained suspense, keeping viewers intrigued.
Episode 4 is expected to delve deeper into the overarching storyline, unveiling new insights and presenting Ron Kamonohashi with fresh clues and challenges. Viewers can look forward to thrilling deductions, unexpected twists, and a more profound exploration of the enigmatic protagonist's character.
