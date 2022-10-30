Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Release Date, What to expect, leaks, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 1 had interesting characters and incredible action. The second season was officially confirmed just months after the previous one ended, proving how successful it was.

Even though Ken Wakui's manga is nearing the end of its run, fans are excited about the upcoming anime adaptation. The first season, which premiered in April 2021, set a high standard.

A few recent leaks by Twitter user @Shounenleaks have piqued the interest of fans. Continue reading to find out more.

This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers.

Details on Tokyo Revengers Season 2; rumored release date and leaks

What to expect from the upcoming season

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Kiskai pointing the gun at Takemichi after shooting Chifuyu. A gunshot is heard but what happens next is not shown.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to pick up right where the first season ended. It is expected to reveal how Takemichi was saved.

Season 1 had 24 episodes and covered the Touman Arc, Moebius Arc, and Valhalla Arc, while season 2 is supposed to cover the Black Dragon Arc, also known as the Christmas Showdown Arc.

In this season, Takemichi will return to the past and will be coming into conflict with a gang known as the Black Dragons, led by an extremely powerful person named Taiju Shiba. The series may adapt the Tenjiku arc as well, but this has not been confirmed.

Information from the recent leaks

Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The new key visual displays a number of characters who will appear in the upcoming Tokyo Revengers season 2.

It also appears to indicate that the second season will begin in January 2023.

According to @Shonenleaks, the Tokyo Revengers season 2 advance episode screening and cast talk will take place on December 24, 2022.

According to the leaks, Tomokazu Sugita and Mikako Komatsu will also join the cast.

The cast and crew

Taiju Shiba as seen in the anime (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Aside from the new cast members, the new season will feature Yuuki Shin as Takemichi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken, Yuu Hayashi as Sano, Masaaki Mizunaka as Baji, Shunichi Toki as Hanemiya, and Shoutarou Morikubo as Kisaki.

The new season is sure to increase the series' popularity even more. The community is understandably ecstatic as the final arc and the new season approaches.

