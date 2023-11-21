Rurouni Kenshin stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect, and more

Jump Festa 2024 is on the horizon, and the Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga series’ Super Stage is one of the most intriguing aspects of the event. With the second cour of the new television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga series ending around that time, fans are unsure of what to expect.

The current release of the Rurouni Kenshin manga series’ Hokkaido arc could be the main focus of the franchise’s Jump Festa 2024 appearance. However, the most likely scenario is that both the original manga series and its new television anime adaptation will be given roughly equal focus at the event.

Unfortunately, this is still speculative since Jump Festa 2024 and the Rurouni Kenshin stage lack legitimate rumors or news at the time of this article’s writing. Fans can expect more information to be leaked as the event draws closer.

Rurouni Kenshin Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage likely to preview and announce release date for 2023 anime’s second season

Schedule and where to stream

Jump Festa 2024 is set to be a two-day event from Saturday, December 16, 2023, through Sunday, December 17. The convention features two main stages, called the Red and Blue Stages, both of which occupy one day each of the event.

The Rurouni Kenshin panel will be on the Red Stage on the event’s second day, starting at 12:10 JST and being scheduled for 40 minutes. The panel will start at 8:40 am IST on Sunday, and at 10:10 pm EST on Saturday.

The event thankfully also provides several different ways to stream the various stages and events, all of which are official from Shueisha. The most accessible means of streaming the event will be through either Jump Festa’s official website or the event’s official YouTube channel.

Fans can also stream the event through Jump Festa’s official Jump NAVI app, but the international availability of the app is limited relative to the aforementioned options.

What to expect

As mentioned above, there is a severe lack of leaked and rumored information regarding the Rurouni Kenshin franchise’s presence at Jump Festa 2024. While some fans are asserting that essentially no major news for the franchise will be announced, this seems unlikely given the confirmed guests attending and the 2023 anime’s immense success.

The new voices of Kenshin Himura and Kaoru Kamiya, Soma Saito and Rie Takahashi, respectively, are confirmed by the event’s official website to be in attendance. With this in mind, it’s likely that some sort of information regarding the 2023 anime’s second season will be shared.

While a trailer is possible, this will most likely be a key visual and confirmation of production for the second season.

Jump Festa 2024 is also likely to focus on the ongoing Hokkaido arc of the original Rurouni Kenshin manga series, serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine. With the arc still ongoing, Watsuki could share a message that teases what’s next for the relatively young section of the series.

Although an appearance from the author himself is unlikely, some sort of information regarding his ongoing manga series is all but guaranteed to be shared.

