RWBY: Ice Queendom - Who is Shion Zaiden?

RWBY: Ice Queendom is a popular fantasy animated series. The original series, RWBY, was an American computer-animated series created by Mounty Oum. The series derived its name from the four main protagonists, Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang. While some were confused as to whether RWBY: Ice Queendom was a reboot of the original series, the team confirmed that it is considered a canon adjacent. This means that the series is quite faithful to the original, but has taken the opportunity to change a few elements.

Since the release of the series, fans have been curious about a particular character who has aroused their intrigue. Let’s take a look at the character known as Shion Zaiden and understand a little bit about her abilities as well.

FrostBitten @TheVineIconGuy This may end up being a concept I'll have to scrap if we get new information about him that contradicts the idea in the future, but so far I'm heavily considering having Shion Zaiden be from the same team Professor Greene was in when they were students. This may end up being a concept I'll have to scrap if we get new information about him that contradicts the idea in the future, but so far I'm heavily considering having Shion Zaiden be from the same team Professor Greene was in when they were students. https://t.co/dtUlXouTWf

About Shion Zaiden from RWBY: Ice Queendom

In this series, the characters inhabit a world called Remnant, and they are in constant danger of creatures known as Grimm. Huntsmen and Huntresses are licensed combatants that are tasked with killing these creatures. Shion is a new character that was added to the series and this person is referred to as a Nightmare Hunter. There are various types of Grimms in the series. There also exist a certain type Grimm in the series that possesses humans and traps them inside their own dreams.

These Grimms later drain the humans of all their Aura, which is quite similar to the extraction of the human soul. The Nightmare Hunter in this case is possibly a reference to this, indicating that Shion Zaiden is someone that seeks out this particular type of Grimms that possess humans in their dreams. She also has an ability called Semblance in RWBY: Ice Queendom that allows her to send others’ hearts into a sleeper’s dream.

Shion Zaiden is a popular character in the current series and was designed by a popular anime concept artist called Huke. Ryohei Fuke is the artist who uses “Huke” as his pen name and some of his works include illustrations for the Steins;Gate visual novel. Another interesting fact about Shion Zaiden in the series is that this character goes by two pronouns, having a different one in both Japanese and English. According to the RWBY fandom, this character goes by the he/him pronoun in the Japanese version.

Plot of the series

Humans and Faunus (human and animal hybrid) live in a world called the Remnant. Living in this world is not easy since the people’s lives are constantly being threatened by the presence of vile creatures known as Grimm. However, Hunters and Huntresses are dedicated people who are tasked with killing Grimm. These Hunters and Huntresses have enhanced physical abilities, use weapons, and utilize Semblance, which is an ability that is derived from the energy of one’s soul. Some of these combatants are also capable of using Dust, which gives the user’s weapons elemental properties.

The Vale Kingdom has the Beacon Academy that trains kids to become licensed Hunters. The academy produced a talented team of Hunters that goes by the name team RWBY. This team consists of Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang. These characters may quarrel all the time, but when they work together, they are a powerful force.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media usage here unless otherwise stated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far