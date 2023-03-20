Sakamoto Days chapter 112 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 112 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto, Rion, Nagumo, and Uzuki learned that they would not be returning to school. But then they were offered a deal that could benefit them. The group found themselves undertaking an assignment that quickly took an unusual turn. Both readers and characters may finally get to the bottom of things in the next chapter, revealing new layers in the narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fans may expect to learn more about the mother and daughter in Sakamoto Days chapter 112

Release date and time

Sakamoto, Rion, Nagumo, Uzuki, and Kindaka as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Sakamoto Days chapter 112 will continue with the Assassin Department Store Arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 26

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, Sunday, March 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 27

What to expect from the upcoming chapter?

The identity of the mother and her daughter will be revealed in the Sakamoto Days chapter 112 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 112, Sakamoto, Rion, Nagumo, Uzuki, and Kindaka will likely escort the VIP to the airport. Although this is their first assignment as bodyguards, their skill as assassins has already demonstrated that they can easily get their client to safety.

The issue, however, is with the VIP himself, who was revealed to be a mother and daughter in disguise. The more pertinent question that will be raised in Sakamoto Days chapter 112 is whether the VIP will be deemed worthy of security.

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 111

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Sakamoto Days, Ch. 111: Sakamoto and his classmates learn the shocking truth about their mission! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3JJlH4C Sakamoto Days, Ch. 111: Sakamoto and his classmates learn the shocking truth about their mission! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3JJlH4C https://t.co/cgaLJojvpw

The previous chapter began with Kindaka injured on the floor after Sakamoto took him down after following Uzuki's advice to be aware of one's surroundings to gauge one's movement. While the group was happy that they had completed the mission, Kindaka sat up and explained that they would not be returning to school. Students sent to him were meant to be killed. It was a method of getting rid of troublesome students. However, since they succeeded, they were to be hired by the Order.

While Nagumo and Rion were annoyed by this arrangement, it was revealed to them that the Order is a special organization comprised of four people who report directly to JAA, and that professor emeritus Yotsumura is also a member. But Kindaka offered a deal: in order to be readmitted, they would have to complete a task for him.

The task was to safely escort a VIP to the airport. The VIP was a plump old man who was attacked right away by gunmen and snipers. But Sakamoto and company had no trouble dealing with them. The chapter concluded with the revelation that the VIP was actually a mother-daughter duo. This surprised not only Sakamoto and company, but also Kindaka.

Poll : 0 votes