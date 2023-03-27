Sakamoto Days chapter 113 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 113 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto, Rion, Nagumo, Uzuki, and Kindaka were escorting the chairman of JAA to the airport, but their mission had taken an unusual turn. They discovered that they were in charge of protecting the chairman's wife and daughter. In Sakamoto Days chapter 113, Sakamoto and his group may confront the attacker who tossed a grenade at them.

Sakamoto Days chapter 113 might reveal who the mysterious assassin is

Release date and time

Sakamoto and Rion as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 113 will continue with Sakamoto's Past arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, April 3, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, April 3, 2023

What to expect in the next chapter?

The unknown attacker as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 113, readers will most likely learn more about the mysterious assassin who targeted Amo and Konomi. While Sakamoto, Rion, Nagumo, and Uzuki have already proven to be more than competent assassins and bodyguards, they may face a challenge in the next chapter. Sakamoto made a spectacular display of presence of mind and skill, but the assassin seemed unaffected.

All of this is, of course, speculative, and Sakamoto and his band of skilled assassins might easily eliminate any attacker. More opponents will most likely show up as well, and the only way to find out is to wait for Sakamoto Days chapter 113.

A quick recap of Sakamoto Days chapter 112

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto and his group were confused as to who the mother and daughter were. Even Kindaka had no idea he was not escorting the VIP. They turned out to be the wife and daughter of JAA's chairman. The wife's name was Amo, and the daughter's name was Konomi. Due to security concerns, the chairman's marriage was not publicly disclosed.

Kindaka was concerned because citizens getting entangled with the underworld was dangerous because they could not fend for themselves. But Amo stated that there had been a lot of anti-JAA activities recently and that she wanted to get her daughter to safety before a war broke out. Kindaka agreed to assist her because it was an assignment from the chairman himself, but he was not convinced Sakamoto and the others were mature enough for this task.

When Sakamoto and Rion were amusing Konomi, an assassin hurled a grenade at their car. Rion, thankfully, noticed it and promptly alerted everyone. Kindaka immediately wanted Amo and Konomi to evacuate the car. The grenade rolled underneath the vehicle and was about to detonate, but Sakamoto chose to punch a hole through the car's floor, retrieve the grenade, and throw it into a nearby sewer.

