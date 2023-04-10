Sakamoto Days chapter 115 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 115 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers were left stunned by the unexpected revelation of Uzuki's dual identity. This revelation has fans eagerly anticipating the next installment, to see how Uzuki will handle this morally complex situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 115 might show Uzuki making a difficult choice

Sakamoto Days chapter 115 release date and time

Uzuki and Rion as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 115 will continue with Sakamoto's Past arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, on Sunday, April 16, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, April 17, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, April 17, 2023

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 115?

Uzuki will be in the spotlight in Sakamoto Days chapter 115(Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days kept readers on the edge of their seats, anticipating how Uzuki would cope with the impossible task of murdering the Chairman's wife and daughter. Given Uzuki's aversion to senseless killing, readers were left wondering what path he would choose. This sentiment was further amplified by the fact that Uzuki had previously tried to stop Rion from killing assassins a few chapters ago.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 115, readers are eagerly anticipating Uzuki's decision and the impact it will have on the story's direction. The stakes are high, and the outcome is uncertain. In particular, readers are curious about whether Uzuki's choice will lead to Rion's downfall. Only time will tell what fate awaits everyone in Sakamoto Days.

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 114

Sakamoto as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

The previous chapter opened on a lighter note with Kindaka, Nagumo, Amo, and Konomi riding in the car at the center. Rion and Uzuki were in the car in front serving as scouts, while Sakamoto rode his bike, following them and keeping an eye out for any attacks from behind. Rion and Sakamoto were seen bickering over the bike. Later, Rion apologized to Uzuki for her earlier rude behavior.

During the ride, Kindaka learned that Nagumo came from a family of spies but chose to work as an assassin instead. He also confirmed Kindaka's suspicion that there was a spy within JAA.

The scene then shifted to JAA headquarters where the chairman, Soichi Amo, was seen working on a gun to calm his nerves. Yotsumura tried to reassure him that Kindaka was protecting his family, but the Chairman expressed concern that Kindaka looked like a thug and would scare Konomi.

The Chairman and Yotsumura as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Asaki appeared and told Yotsumura that it was natural to worry about one's children and that he should understand it since he had a son. Asaki's careless talk about their families angered Yotsumura.

The chapter took a sudden dark turn towards the end as a shocking revelation was made. Uzuki was shown to be on a call with his older brother, Asaki, and it became clear that the two were spies. Uzuki had been ordered to carry out the murder of the Chairman's wife and daughter. He struggled with the idea of killing innocent civilians and expressed his desire to quit the mission.

He would not have taken the job had he known beforehand, but his pact with his brother left him with no choice.

