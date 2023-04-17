Sakamoto Days chapter 116: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 116 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed the assassins' persistent attempts to kidnap Konomi and Amo, alongside the revelation that Uzuki is actually an enemy in disguise. Now in Sakamoto Days chapter 116, readers will get to see some thrilling action as Sakamoto will battle the assassin and Uzuki will work towards sabotaging the mission.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Higuchi will go up against Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days chapter 116

Release date and time

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 116 will continue with Sakamoto's Past arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, April 24, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, April 24, 2023

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 116?

The much-anticipated confrontation between Uzuki and Kindaka will probably be put on hold until the next chapter to build up the excitement. However, in Sakamoto Days chapter 116, fans can expect to witness Uzuki's internal conflict.

They may also see him strategizing on how to carry out Kindaka's assassination, as well as how to deal with Sakamoto and his team, who are skilled assassins. Prior to any of these events, the audience will witness a battle between Sakamoto and Higuchi, the assassin.

A brief summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 115

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Sakamoto Days, Ch. 115: Under pressure from an ambitious member of the Assassin Association, Kei must make a terrible choice! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/418yXpu Sakamoto Days, Ch. 115: Under pressure from an ambitious member of the Assassin Association, Kei must make a terrible choice! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/418yXpu https://t.co/2b6IfxHtq8

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed the conversation between Uzuki and Asaki. Asaki had plans to become the next Chairman of the JAA, and in order to achieve that, he suggested kidnapping the current Chairman's wife and daughter to use as bait and then killing him. Uzuki, however, was hesitant to involve innocent people and instead proposed assassinating Kindaka, the Order's leader.

It was then revealed that Uzuki was being blackmailed into working as a spy, or else the children in the orphanage where he grew up would be harmed. As Uzuki contemplated his situation, Rion appeared behind him and pointed a gun at him, causing him to panic. However, it turned out to be a joke.

The group then continued their journey to the airport, still having a distance of sixty kilometers to cover. While crossing a bridge, Higuchi attempted to shoot Rion and Uzuki from above, but failed.

He then destroyed the bridge, but everyone managed to cross it safely. When Higuchi himself made it to the other side, Sakamoto surprised him with a hard punch to the back of his head.

Poll : 0 votes