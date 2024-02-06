Sakamoto Days chapter 154: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 154 will be released in Japan on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Readers finally got to find out about Nagumo's fate in the previous chapter. Now that things have heated up once again, in Sakamoto Days chapter 154, fans of the manga are certain to see Uzuki confront both Nagumo and Asaki. It will be an interesting battle, and it might reveal a key piece of information that has been kept hidden so far: the final interaction between Rion and Uzuki.

Sakamoto Days chapter 154 release date and time

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 154 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 12, 2024

Sakamoto Days chapter 153 recap

In the previous chapter, Uzuki was pleasantly surprised by the fact that Gaku was able to eliminate Nagumo, one of the Order's most formidable assassins. However, seeing Gaku's nonchalant demeanor, Uzuki cautioned him that their mission was far from complete, as they still had to deal with the final boss.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto discovered that Nagumo was still alive, albeit barely, and began tending to his injuries. However, when Shin took a peek in his mind, he found a sense of despair that Nagumo would suffer the same fate as some of his closest acquaintances.

Fortunately, Kashima, who had been following the events at the museum on the news, arrived just in time and began treating Nagumo. As they attempted to revive him, his tattoos began to fade, revealing that it was Gaku who had been disguised as Nagumo.

Elsewhere, in the museum's most secluded area, Asaki grew tired of checking out the artworks and decided to ask Muto about his latest affiliation. He had deduced from Muto's subtle body language, such as his short steps and frequent blinking, that he was assigned the job of isolating him. While the other members of the Order were aware of the identities of those targeting Asaki, Asaki himself was oblivious, leading to his surprise when he discovered it was Uzuki.

Uzuki announced his intention to kill Asaki, thus bringing to an end the cycle of pain he had begun at the Al Kamar orphanage, where a botched project was carried out to create assassins at the level of the Order members.

Muto suddenly exploded, although Asaki remained unaffected. Uzuki had not underestimated him, but he was caught off guard when Nagumo, ditching his disguise, sprung out and plunged a blade into his chest.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 154?

In Sakamoto Days chapter 154, it is expected that Uzuki’s alter personality, Rion, will make a comeback. The reason behind her death and Uzuki's sudden split personality disorder have been quite a mystery. It is worth noting that, for about a year before Rion’s lifeless body was found, both of their whereabouts were unknown. This might be the moment when Yuto Suzuki provides some answers to his readers.

Meanwhile, Uzuki has been dealt a significant setback with Gaku's defeat, making it seem almost impossible for his remaining subordinates to bring down the Order. The primary objective of the mission was to take out Asaki and dismantle JAA. It remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition.