Sakamoto Days chapter 153: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 153 will be released in Japan on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

The Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc has given readers an unexpected surprise: one of the fan-favorite characters appears to have lost his life after an intense battle against one of Uzuki's subordinates. In Sakamoto Days chapter 153, readers will thus look forward to the next major clash. Uzuki seems determined to go ahead with his scheme to eliminate Asaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 153 release date and time

Gaku and Uzuki's interaction should be the main focus of Sakamoto Days chapter 153 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 153 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, February 5, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 5, 2024

Sakamoto Days chapter 152 recap

Gaku as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Gaku was seen recovering from a stab wound inflicted by Nagumo's invisible ceramic blade. The blade, once stained with blood, lost its element of surprise, making it impossible for Nagumo to repeat such an act.

However, Nagumo estimated that Gaku's time was running out unless he sought treatment for his wound. Unfazed, Gaku found the deadline thrilling and slipped back into his gamer mindset, resuming their fight with a new zeal.

Meanwhile, in the second-floor lobby, Sakamoto and Toramaru crossed paths with Shin, Mafuyu, and Seba. Amane was still missing. It was agreed that Seba would take on the responsibility of escorting the civilians and Mafuyu out of the museum. Sakamoto and Shin would focus on minimizing collateral damage by holding back the enemies.

Nagumo's tragic defeat in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Shin informed Sakamoto that Uzuki's group comprised five seasoned fighters. However, Sakamoto, aware of the Order members' skill level, suspected that some of these fighters had already been defeated. At this point, they came across the lifeless body of Nagumo, stabbed in multiple places by his own blades.

The chapter then focused back on Gaku, who found Uzuki waiting for him in the museum. Uzuki, seeing Gaku in a battered state, which was a rare sight, questioned if Gaku had any fight left in him.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 153?

Uzuki will be seen in action in Sakamoto Days chapter 153 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Readers are eager to find out about Nagumo's fate in Sakamoto Days chapter 153. Given his expertise in disguises, it is quite likely that Nagumo might have taken on Gaku's identity to get closer to Uzuki and thwart his assassination plot against Asaki. In the past, he established that he would go to any length to succeed, even if it meant using the chairman of JAA as bait to lure Uzuki.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see Sakamoto's reaction upon witnessing the death of one of the most formidable fighters he is acquainted with.