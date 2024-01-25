Sakamoto Days chapter 152: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 152 will be released in Japan on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

One of the greatly anticipated battles in the Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc seems to have come to an end. The previous chapter of Sakamoto Days depicted the fierce duel between Nagumo and Gaku, with Gaku sustaining what could be a lethal injury. In Sakamoto Days chapter 152, readers will look forward to the next big conflict.

Sakamoto Days chapter 152 release date and time

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 152 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time zone Release date and time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 29, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 29, 2024

Sakamoto Days chapter 151 recap

In the previous chapter of the series, Gaku and Nagumo were still fighting each other, each recognizing the other as a formidable opponent. Interestingly, none of them were intimidated, but rather, the duo felt their excitement rising.

Nagumo, after being on the receiving end of a powerful one-inch punch, noted a striking resemblance between Gaku's fighting style and that of Sakamoto in his prime. On the other hand, Gaku was continually bothered by Nagumo's Multi-Blade weapon. The unpredictability of the weapon had him on edge as he had to keep trying to anticipate its next move.

Eventually, tired of bothering, Gaku adopted a gamer mindset. He proclaimed that the act of killing is akin to a game, and if it is not enjoyed, it becomes a futile exercise. He then charged directly at Nagumo, deliberately allowing his hand to be stabbed by Nagumo's blade. His intention was to immobilize and shatter the blade.

This led to hand-to-hand combat between the two. When Nagumo wielded his weapon once more, Gaku managed to crack it while emphasizing the importance of weight and sturdiness in a weapon. However, Gaku had failed to anticipate Nagumo's final move - an invisible blade kept hidden until the very end. As Nagumo plunged this blade into Gaku, he declared that the key to killing lies in deception.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 152?

In Sakamoto Days chapter 152, readers will be eager to know the outcome of the intense battle between Gaku and Nagumo. It appeared as if Nagumo had finally emerged victorious, although it has not been confirmed.

Given that Gaku is a key ally of Uzuki, his loss would be a significant setback. Moreover, the future of Uzuki's plan to kill Asaki is fated to fail if his group is not able to defeat any members of the Order.