Sakamoto Days chapter 155: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 155 will be released in Japan on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, the stage was set for the next big fight of the Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc, featuring Shishiba and Shin against Haruma and Kumanomi.

While this fight plays out in Sakamoto Days chapter 155, readers will also be looking forward to seeing what happens to Uzuki. Uzuki is currently in a precarious position, cornered by Nagumo and Asaki, with Sakamoto expected to join them soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 155 release date and time

Sakamoto will go after Uzuki in Sakamoto Days chapter 155 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga today. Sakamoto Days chapter 155 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, February 19, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 19, 2024

Sakamoto Days chapter 154 recap

Uzuki, as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter of Sakamoto Days opened with an update on Uzuki, who was confirmed to have been stabbed in the heart by Nagumo, who had been disguised as Gaku. However, Uzuki remained standing on his feet, and upon discovering from Nagumo that he had killed Gaku, his expression turned grim.

In the meantime, Sakamoto and Shin discovered that the man they had mistaken for Nagumo was, in fact, Gaku. Kashima, who had realized this before anyone, continued to tend to Gaku's wounds as he wanted to save his old friend. However, Shin chose to let things go, given that it was unlikely that Gaku would regain consciousness anytime soon.

Shishiba as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

At this point in the chapter, Shishiba made an explosive appearance, crashing through the walls of the museum's upper level, pursued by Uzuki’s subordinates, Kumanomi and Haruma. Kumanomi, upon finding Gaku's injured body, was overcome with emotion. However, she managed to regain her composure and prepared to continue fighting.

Shishiba, choosing to ignore what Sakamoto and Shin were up to at the museum, requested Shin to remain by his side. Meanwhile, Sakamoto was asked to go after Uzuki. Haruma was reluctant to allow Sakamoto to interfere with Uzuki's plans and thus threw a javelin at him. However, Shin intercepted it before it could reach Sakamoto.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 155

Kumanomi will be seen engaged in an intense battle in Sakamoto Days chapter 155 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 155, the focus is expected to be on the battle between Shishiba and Shin, who are up against Haruma and Kumanomi.

In the last big fight between Nagumo and Gaku, the former had emerged victorious. Although Nagumo gravely injured Gaku, the win established that if he had been so inclined, he could have ended Gaku's life. This really underscores the formidable skill level of the Order members.

Now, if Shishiba is pitted against either Haruma or Kumanomi in a one-on-one battle, it is likely that he will win the fight. However, Shin has yet to prove himself, and if he fails to effectively engage one of Uzuki's underlings, Shishiba could find himself overwhelmed. Thus, Yuto Suzuki has once again left his readers eagerly waiting for the next chapter to see how the story plays out.

Finally, readers can also look forward to seeing Uzuki's Rion persona emerge once again. While there is no guarantee it will take place in the next chapter, it is sure to happen in a future installment.