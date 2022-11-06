Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2: Sasuke spends time in jail, fights Meno, and learns Zansul's secret

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 was released a few hours ago, much to the excitement of Naruto fans. It is the manga adaptation of the spinoff light novels, Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, written by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka.

Sasuke's mission in the strange land of Redaku, which began in the previous chapter, continues in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the recently released Sasuke Retsuden chapter.

Sasuke spends time in jail and investigates Director Zansul and his pet Meno in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2

Summary of chapter 1

Sasuke as seen in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 1 (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In chapter 1, Sasuke began his journey to find a cure for Naruto's illness, which the Sage of Six Paths also suffered from. Hagoromo appears to have discovered the cure in the mysterious land of Redaku, which has been isolated from the rest of the world for centuries.

In the previous chapter, Sasuke met Lyla and her mother Kail, who recalled from a book that Hagoromo had spent some time at the Tatar Observatory, which is now a prison.

He subsequently decided to enter the Tatar Observatory as a prisoner. Inside, he met Director Zansul, who prevented him from being placed in isolation confinement.

The chapter ended with a thief who sought Sasuke's help being discovered dead. This preceded another disturbing sight as Meno, a dinosaur-like animal, feasted on the corpse.

Sasuke is sent to work as a prisoner

Sasuke (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 picks up right where the previous one left, with Meno preying on the thief's dead body while Zansul threatens the inmates that they will be his dessert if they continue to idle.

Sasuke is then joined by his cellmate Jiji. The latter shares the information that they are working on a plot of land that will house a massive telescope in the future.

Jiji also talks about the arrival of a new doctor in the infirmary. He emphasizes her beauty and reveals that she doesn't wear a ring.

Further focus is given to the guards who are scared of Sasuke after he previously defeated all of them.

Sasuke fights with Meno

Sasuke and Meno (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

After winning a bet with his cellmates, Sasuke asks them to cover for him in case the guards arrive, and then escapes to investigate the mystery of Meno and Zansul.

He believes Meno is a summoned beast, with Zansul being its summoner. However, because the former is always present, this would imply Zansul has insane levels of chakra.

Soon after, Sasuke encounters Meno, only to discover that his genjutsu is ineffective against the creature. He cuts off Meno's right claw during the fight, but regrets the decision as he wanted to remain inconspicuous.

Sasuke's brief meeting with Zansul

Sasuke and Zansul (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke is surprised the next morning to find Meno completely healed. While the former is still stunned, Zansul claims to have identified him as the one who touched Meno.

Sasuke decides to question him. However, the Uchiha's genjutsu doesn't work on Zansul. It turns out that the latter's eyes are made of glass.

Zansul departs, saying that Sasuke has been warned and that he will now keep a watchful eye on him.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 has already built up tension, but fans must wait until the next chapter for more information on the mysterious Zansul and his treasured Meno.

The next chapter will be released on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.

