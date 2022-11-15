Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 will officially release in Japan on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 12 am JST. It is a manga adaptation of the light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, written by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka and illustrated by Shingo Kimura.

The previous chapter ended with a surprising turn of events, and Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 will most likely pick up right where it left off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sasuke Retsuden manga and light novel.

Sasuke is in for more surprises in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 release date

Sasuke and Sakura (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Despite the fact that the story primarily focuses on Sasuke and Sakura, the manga has been extremely popular among Naruto fans. The next issue, Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, is set to be released at the following dates and times for the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Saturday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Saturday, November 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Saturday, November 19

Central European Time: 4 PM, Saturday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Saturday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Saturday, November 19

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Sunday, November 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Sunday, November 20

What will happen in the next chapter?

Sakura's outline in chapter 2 (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, readers can expect a conflict between the Tartar prison guards and Sasuke. Prison guards will find multiple reasons to harass Sasuke, but he will not retaliate to keep a low profile.

He will sneak out of the cell at night and face Meno again, this time for assisting a prisoner. There will be a contest, and Sasuke's Rinnegan will not work on the beast. Instead, he will be viciously attacked by Meno and forced to flee in order to survive.

Finally, the chapter may introduce Sakura, who has been working as a nurse in the infirmary.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Sasuke versus Meno (Image via Shingo Kimura/Masashi Kishimoto/Jun Esaka/Shueisha)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 saw Sasuke familiarizing himself with the Tartar Observatory, where he is a prisoner. He had traveled to Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto's illness. However, Redaku is a mysterious land that has been cut off from the rest of the world for centuries, so the task is not easy.

In this chapter, Sasuke made acquaintances with some prisoners, was forced to toil like everyone else, snuck out at night, slashed off the dinosaur-like creature Meno's claws, and discovered the following day that Meno was completely healed.

The most shocking twist came when Sasuke attempted to use genjutsu on the prison's Director, Zansul, and discovered that he had glass eyes.

Chapter 2 of Sasuke Retsuden appears to have adequately set the stage for the series' antagonist, Zansul, who adores his pet Meno and cannot bear the thought of being separated from him.

Fans of Sasuke will have to keep reading the bi-weekly manga to find out what happens next.

