Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 will be released in Japan on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. The story centers around Sasuke and Sakura as they embark on a quest to find a cure for Naruto in the secluded and secretive land of Redaku.

The manga has already covered more than half of its source material. Fans saw in the last chapter that Sakura and Sasuke had made their own findings concerning the Ultra Particles before the meeting. The couple figured out where the meteorite containing the Ultra Particles was and how to get to it. It is now time for them to put their discoveries to the test, which is why fans can expect things to escalate in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7.

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7, Sasuke and Sakura will make an astonishing discovery

Release date and time, where to read

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 will cover chapter 6 of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel. It will be available on the following dates and times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, January 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, January 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, January 14

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, January 14

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, January 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, January 14

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Fans may read the manga on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 will likely continue after the events of the last chapter, with Sasuke and Sakura discussing their findings. Readers may see them traveling to the lake formed by the meteorite, where they will initially appreciate its beauty and enjoy a tender moment. Following that, they will perform the ninjutsu in the order of the strongest hand in the Star Lines game.

According to the light novel, this would release dragons onto Earth, despite the fact that the meteorite was claimed to have transformed dragons into fossils when it fell. Hence, while Sasuke will try to figure out how to keep the dragons from leaving the institute, Director Zansul appears.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6, fans saw Sasuke escape Zansul's basement without being caught. This was due to him sending a shadow clone instead of being present in person. Meanwhile, Sakura got a telegram from Kakashi notifying her of Redaku Prime Minister's plan to join forces with Queen Minari and conquer Nagare. Meanwhile, her brother, Prince Nanara, is planning a coup.

Although Sakura went to find Sasuke to deliver the message, she ended up chatting with his cellmate Ganno. Here, she realized that the Star Lines cards' illustrations may potentially be instructions for some kind of ninjutsu. In the meantime, Jiji showed the Uchiha the location of a crater formed by a meteorite. The chapter concluded with Sasuke and Sakura meeting and reporting their findings.

