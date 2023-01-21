Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 will be released in Japan on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

The plot revolves around Sasuke and Sakura's journey in the Land of Redaku as they attempt to find a remedy for Naruto, who has been suffering from an unknown illness.

Fans saw in the previous chapter that Sakura and Sasuke had obtained the Ultra Particles from the meteor impact site. However, as soon as one issue was resolved, another emerged, as dragons were resurrected. In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7, Sasuke and Sakura will try to stop the dragons and become embroiled in the war that has been going on in the background until now.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7.

Sasuke will confront Zansul about the dragons in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7

Release date and time

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shingo Kimura's manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust is nearing completion. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 will be adapting the sixth chapter of the light novel. Fans can read the next installment on the following dates and times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, January 28

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, January 28

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, January 28

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, January 28

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, January 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, January 28

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, January 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, January 29

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Zansul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7, while Sakura will try to stop the dragons from leaving the Tartar Observatory grounds, Sasuke will confront Zansul to put an end to the Edo-Tensei and ensure that no one from Redaku dies. But it will be shown that Zansul is devoted to Redaku's Prime Minister and will do his bidding at any cost.

With his Sharingan, Sasuke will discover that Zansul does not have the chakra levels of a shinobi, signaling that he cannot be the one who performed the Edo-Tensei.

But, before he can figure out who the true adversary is, Sasuke will encounter Meno for the third time. Things will be different this time because Sasuke now knows that the beast has been resurrected and will simply suffer without dying if attacked.

What happened in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 part 2?

Sasuke and Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous chapter, Sasuke and Sakura were seen standing in front of the lake formed after a meteor containing Ultra Particles crashed on Earth. Sasuke admitted there that he regrets not being with his family because of his missions.

But before they got started on the current task, Sakura reassured him that there was nothing to worry about.

Sakura then made the hand gestures from the Star Lines cards, and a column appeared in the lake. She extracted a sealed container containing massive amounts of chakra from within it.

At this point, Sasuke also discovered that Zansul wanted to utilize the kinjutsu, Edo-Tensei, to resurrect ancient dragons, but it was too late for dragons to be seen flying in the sky.

Poll : 0 votes