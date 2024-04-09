Satori Tendo's heartbreaking origin in Haikyu!! shapes his play on the court

Haikyu!! boasts numerous strengths as a series, and one of the most notorious is author Haruichi Furudate's ability to build compelling antagonists that become just as interesting or relatable as the main cast.

For instance, when the team of Shiratorizawa was first introduced, they seemed like they were far above the rest of the volleyball squads in the series. However, the character of Satori Tendo and his backstory helped humanize them.

Tendo is a rather infamous figure in Haikyu!! While some people love his antics, others find him annoying. Yet, there is no denying that he added another layer of characterization to Shiratorizawa. In that regard, a huge element of that was his backstory and how it became a lot more tragic at the end of their match against Karasuno, especially regarding his "Farewell, my paradise" words.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining the tragic nature of Satori Tendo's backstory in Haikyu!!

When Tendo was a kid and starting as a mid-blocker on volleyball teams, he was often criticized for making blocks through hunches and guesses rather than analyzing the situation and coming up with rationalizations to make his decisions.

Despite making a lot of points through his approach, Tendo had to struggle with his coaches because of the way he went about things, which is why he found a home in Shiratorizawa since coach Tanji Washijo let him do as he wanted.

Furthermore, Tendo also had issues making friends initially, because of his physical appearance, as many kids thought he was a monster. It was through volleyball and blocking people that he found joy and passion, which is why he decided to live up to the perception of him being a monster. This explains his goofy and over-the-top personality throughout the series.

All of this came crashing down during the final game of Spring High Preliminary Arc when they faced Karasuno High and lost in five sets. Tendo was in his third year of high school, so this was his final game as a volleyball player, as he wasn't going to pursue a career in the sport.

Therefore, this development led to his now-famous "Farewell, my paradise" line after the defeat, which refers to having found a place in the world with Shiratorizawa.

The importance of Tendo's character

Tendo in the anime (Image via Production I.G.).

Tendo's character is significant to this portion of the Haikyu!! series because he adds a much-needed human element to Shiratorizawa. He is one of the more outgoing individuals on that team, thus adding to a more active back-and-forth with the Karasuno High squad, which is why a lot of people have grown fond of Tendo throughout the years.

Furthermore, there is also the element of how Tendo helps to humanize the character of Wakatoshi Ushijima. For the most part, Ushijima's stoic personality didn't allow fans to understand a lot of his character and motivations, but it was Tendo, as shown during his backstory, who allowed viewers to understand Shiratorizawa's star a bit more, which is definitely welcome.

There is also the fact that Tendo was a foil to Kei Tsukishima from Karasuno during most of the game, which was one of the finest subplots in the Haikyu!! match. They are both mid-blockers but have very different personalities, thereby leading to an interesting clash of characters and ideologies when it comes to blocking.

Final thoughts

Satori Tendo in Haikyu!! found life and pleasure through blocking and doing so by guessing, which is why he earned the title of the "Guess Monster". Furthermore, he also had a very sad backstory as he had found a place in the world at Shiratorizawa, only to lose in his final game and never play again.

