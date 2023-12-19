One piece is not amongst the 7 longest running anime (and number 1 is shocking)

The topic of the longest running anime is a talking point among fans of the medium. One of the main reasons for this is their exposure to anime titles that have hundreds of episodes, which is a trend that deviates from the popular Western media format.

When fans discuss the existence of the longest running anime, One Piece generally tends to dominate the conversation. However, this is not true since One Piece currently ranks 10th on this list.

One Piece premiered on October 20, 1999, and despite having over 1000 episodes, it doesn’t even make it to the top 7. If that is the case, then what is the longest running anime of all time? The answer to that is Sazae-san. Let’s take a look at the Sazae-san series and its history.

Longest running anime series Sazae-san explored

Sazae-san was illustrated and written by Machiko Hasegawa. Its first-ever chapter was released back in 1946, and the manga was first published on Fukuichi Shinbun. Later, a newspaper publication in Tokyo by the name of Asashi Shimbun requested that the author publish her works in their paper. The author transferred to Tokyo and even released a chapter where the characters in the manga moved from Kyushu to Tokyo.

The anime adaptation wasn’t broadcast until 1969. Since then, the anime has put out over 7,000 episodes, making it the longest running anime series of all time. It also holds a Guinness World Record for the longest running animated television series.

Every Sunday evening, families would gather together and watch Sazae-san. The show covered mundane aspects of life, but it had well-written characters. The wholesome interactions and simplicity cater to people of all age groups.

There was even a term known as the Sazae-san syndrome. It referred to a feeling of sadness that one would experience at the end of any episode of this series since it meant that the weekend was almost over. Such was the impact of this anime series on the people of Japan.

Top 15 longest running anime

Let’s take a look at some of the longest running anime series as well as the episode count of the same.

Sazae-san - 7920 episodes

Doraemon - 1787 episodes

Soreike! Anpanman - 1572 episodes

Chibi Maruko-chan - 1359 episodes

Pokémon - 1257 episodes

Yu-Gi-Oh - 1177 episodes

Crayon Shin-chan - 1122 episodes

Gundam - 1118 episodes

Case Closed (Detective Conan) - 1067 episodes

One Piece - 1075 episodes

Shima Shima Tora no Shimajiro - 726 episodes

Naruto - 720 episodes

Dragon Ball - 639 episodes

Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops - 373 episodes

Gintama - 367 episodes

About One Piece

The story of One Piece follows an individual named Monkey D. Luffy. He is a young boy who wishes to find the treasure of One Piece and, in turn, claim the title of "King of Pirates." In this journey, he befriends a few like-minded people and forms a crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates.

In a world filled with powerful pirates, the journey will be anything but smooth sailing. The anime sees Luffy, with a head filled with dreams, journey through obstacles to find the treasure that every pirate's heart seeks most.

