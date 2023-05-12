Soul Land episode 260: Release date, timings, where to watch, and more

Soul Land episode 260 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Based on a Chinese light novel, the series is creating buzz among anime fans worldwide. With the plot's progress in episode 259, fans eagerly await what the future holds for their favorite characters in the upcoming episode.

Following the unexpected events that resulted in Master Bo Saixi's sacrifice, the squad's primary objective has shifted to obtaining the Seagod's power. This plot twist has increased the anticipation surrounding the next episode's release, as it would uncover revelations that could usher in a new stage of the story.

Soul Land episode 260: The main mission of the squad now revolves around inheriting the Seagod's power

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

Episode 260 of Soul Land will be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will be available for streaming on WeTV, which provides fans with access to all the previous episodes of the show in their proper chronological order, making it easy to re-watch or catch up on the series. Still, the specific time and date of the new episode's release may differ depending on the viewer's time zone.

The exact time and date for the release of Soul Land episode 260 in different timezones are mentioned as follows:

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5.42 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 9.12 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 12.12 pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 4.12 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Korean Standard Time (KST): 9.12 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.12 pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time (WIT): 9.12 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 8.12 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Eastern European Time (EET): 1.12 pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Philippines Standard Time (PHT): 8.12 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023

What happened earlier?

Previously, in Soul Land episode 259, Tang Sang realizes that the dragon is missing its gold chain, which he expected would affect him emotionally. Nevertheless, he controls his emotions and announces that he has completed the first stage of the ninth exam from the Sea God.

Furthermore, he shares that the Blue Bull Pythion Right Hand Spirit Bone has reached god level. While this occurs, lightning strikes Da Ming's soul, but Tang Sang recognizes that if he cannot control his emotions, he will be defeated by anger and unable to help Da Ming complete the evolution.

Tang Sang acknowledges that emotional bondage can generate strength, but it can also cause people to lose consciousness quickly and cause irreparable harm. The Sea God orders Tang Sang to continue his journey toward becoming a god, and Tang Sang learns that he must experience the pain of the spirit bone being pulled from his body at the beginning of each phase. Despite the discomfort, he believes that the evolution will be worthwhile.

What to expect

Soul Land episode 260 details. (Image via Sparkly Key Animation Studio)

Soul Land fans are highly anticipating what the future holds for their beloved characters. One particular event that will bring great progress in the plot will occur in the forthcoming episode when fans witness Tang Sun enter a prism, which later closes its walls, enveloping him inside. The prism then displays various screens highlighting some of the most significant parts of Tang Sun's life, particularly those involving his father.

One notable memory shows Tang Sun's father pondering over what his son should train for and questioning the purpose of Blue Silver Grass. He also expresses his doubts about the usefulness of the greatest guardian spirit and the strongest Spirit Master, regarding them as a bunch of useless individuals.

As the story of Soul Land progresses, it remains to be seen how Tang Sun's experiences inside the prism will shape his character and influence his future actions. It would be captivating for fans to see Tang Sun find answers to his questions and use the knowledge he gains from the upcoming events to strengthen his abilities.

