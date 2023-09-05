Spirit Chronicles season 2: Everything we know (so far)

Spirit Chronicles season 2 has been teased for quite some time. However, fans of Rio and Haruto's bizarre journey across the Beltrum Kingdom would like more information about it. While it has been confirmed that the second season is coming out soon, there is very little information surrounding the continuation of this underrated isekai hit.

Despite the anime getting a very positive reception at first, updates surrounding Spirit Chronicles season 2 have been minimal.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Spirit Chronicles season 2 and the series as a whole.

Everything surrounding Spirit Chronicles season 2

Expand Tweet

Right now, the only significant information about Spirit Chronicles season 2 is that it is coming out in 2024. There has been no other news about the specific release date or any major details about how much of the source material is going to be adapted. This has bothered a lot of fans because the season has been teased for years now.

To put things into perspective, the second season of the series was announced in November 2021, with studio TMS Entertainment continuing with production.

There have been minor reports about the staff of the first season coming back, but there hasn't been any recent update on that front. In fact, there has been more information about the original light novels and manga adaptations, with J-Novel Club releasing them in English in Western countries.

The appeal of the series

Expand Tweet

Spirit Chronicles is an isekai that focuses on the death of protagonist Haruto Amakawa and how he comes back to life in a fantasy setting. However, the biggest selling point is how he is reborn in a massive kingdom in the body of a boy named Rio, with him and the kid combining their personalities.

The characters share the body but still have their own memories. To make matters more pressing, they end up getting involved with the two princesses of the kingdom as they are kidnapped, adding another layer of chaos to the state of affairs.

The concept of two characters sharing a body is weird, but it adds to Haruto's journey of trying to live a much better life. The worldbuilding is captivating. There are dark undertones and betrayal as the protagonist is involved in a scheme involving the two princesses.

The plot evolves and grows with ease, which adds to the whole experience, and the characters are easy to root for, making the series all the more enjoyable.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Spirit Chronicles season 2 is yet to reveal a lot of information, but fans can at least be a bit more reassured knowing that it is bound to come out in 2024. Considering that the first season came out in 2021, it's fair to say that a bit of hype has been lost, although a few good episodes can remedy that.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.