Strongest Naruto Jutsu could end the entirety of Konoha at once

Kinjutsu, or forbidden jutsu, is a concept that has been explored thoroughly in the Naruto series. These are the techniques that the village forbids its citizens from learning and using it. The enforcement of this law was introduced right after the end of the Warring States era, in an attempt to curb unnecessary bloodshed.

Shinobis had seen and experienced how war had affected the people in their villages. Still, many shinobis in Naruto were able to use kinjutsu since the village decided to preserve their knowledge on these techniques. The fanbase is aware of certain techniques like Edo Tensei and Shadow Clone Jutsu, but there seems to be another technique that has not received as much attention.

Let’s take a look at the strongest kinjutsu and understand what makes it so formidable. Briefly, we will also mention the clan that created and used this jutsu in the series.

Naruto: What could be the strongest kinjutsu in the series?

Before we get into this topic, it is important to note that this technique was not introduced in the manga. However, it was explored in the anime and, therefore, will be considered as a technique that exists in the Naruto universe. The strongest kinjutsu in question is none other than Fury. This technique was developed by En no Gyoja, Tsuchigumo clan's former leader, which can be considered as one of the most destructive forbidden techniques of all time.

Tsuchigumo clan was quite popular during the Third Great Ninja war, but their popularity fizzled as the days passed by. Therefore, the clan created this technique in order to restore their power and status.This technique was so powerful that even the Third Hokage of Konoha, Hiruzen, had to intervene. In the Naruto series, Hiruzen approached the clan leader and wanted them to make this a forbidden Jutsu, in exchange for which Konohagakure would offer the Tsuchigumo clan protection from external threats.

This is an interesting technique that requires the user to implant the seal either on themselves or on someone else to utilize this senjutsu. Users will then have to collect a large amount of chakra using a technique known only to the clan, Tsuchigumo Style: Forbidden Life Technique Release: Creation of Heaven and Earth. The user does not utilize this to enhance their abilities like how Sage Mode users in the Naruto series do.

The user merely becomes a passive channel that takes in the chakra and a huge explosion occurs. Fury’s explosion is so powerful that it can wipe out an entire village with ease. The user becomes the epicenter of the explosion, and the most overpowered aspect of this technique is that the user does not die from the explosion. This is also a technique that can be activated by someone else.

Since Fury is a technique that can be activated once the passive vessel completes collecting enough senjutsu, another person who knows this technique can most probably detonate it, even if it is against that person’s will. This is the reason why certain fans believe that Fury is one of the strongest kinjutsu techniques in the series.

